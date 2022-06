The US senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan gun violence bill, in the most far-reaching response by Congress in decades to curb mass shootings.After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes. The measure comes weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, killed more than 30 people, including 19 children.The $13bn (£10bn) measure includes tougher background checks for the young gun buyers and programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention. It also calls for states to adopt red-flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO