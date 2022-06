Curran Hatleberg’s new photobook, River’s Dream, begins with an image of a curious dog nosing through the tattered screen door of a rundown shack into the night-time darkness beyond. Though it does not exude the dreamlike otherness of many of the ensuing photographs, it slyly alerts us to what is to come. “It’s as if the dog is leading us through the looking glass to where the dream begins,” says Hatleberg.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 55 MINUTES AGO