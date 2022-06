It has been well-documented that the 2022 New York Yankees are a great baseball team; they’re the best in the league at the moment, boasting a 52-18 record and 12.5-game division lead before the end of June. Their most recent series against Tampa Bay did plenty to validate these points. Much of the Yankees’ elite top-end talent showed everyone what they are capable of, as even when the usually strong starting pitching faltered at times, the team was able to keep games competitive and win the finale. Struggling players and surprise contributors played key roles in pivotal moments as well, making this series a good representation of what has made — and hopefully what will continue to make — this such a special team.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO