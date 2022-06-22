New York Man Wins $126M Mega Millions Jackpot

A New York man has claimed a $126 million lottery prize. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A New York man has just won a $126 million lottery prize.

Herman Kahan, of Brooklyn, claimed the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, March 8, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 21.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $52,559,839 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The lottery said Kahan has been a New York Mega Millions subscription player since 2021.

