ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Man Wins $126M Mega Millions Jackpot

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgRLW_0gIcRaOa00
A New York man has claimed a $126 million lottery prize. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A New York man has just won a $126 million lottery prize.

Herman Kahan, of Brooklyn, claimed the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, March 8, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 21.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $52,559,839 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The lottery said Kahan has been a New York Mega Millions subscription player since 2021.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 22

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

This Restaurant Serves Up Best Burgers In New York, Report Says

An eatery known for its wood-fired pizzas and gourmet dishes is also being recognized for serving the best burgers in New York in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website published a list of the best burgers in each state on Monday, April 25, and determined that New York's best burger is "The Emmy Burger," which is served at Emily in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Yonkers Resident Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A Westchester County resident has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. Amer Maayah, of Yonkers, won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, June 17. He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,327,425 after required withholdings, the...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Lottery#Jackpot#Ny Lottery
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Bar Is One of the Best in America

Can you guess which Westchester bar Esquire ranked among the top 25 best bars in America in 2022? Hint: It’s in Hastings-on-Hudson. Are you a foodie looking for a fun night out? According to Esquire, if a cocktail and an elegant vibe is your idea of a good time, then Westchester — and one Westchester bar in particular — is the place to be.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Superficial

Why Aren’t There Any Walmart Stores in New York City?

New York is the city that never sleeps. The that New York City has both in America and other countries is nothing to scoff at. New York City has the largest population than any other city in the country, there are more than 8.3 million people living in this city. And as Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, it only makes sense that there must many stores in the most densely populated city, right? But apparently, that is not the case. A city which is the capitalist hotspot of the country, doesn’t have enough stores of the largest retailer in the world, why is that? Why aren’t there any Walmart stores in New York City? These are the questions for which you’ll find answers in this article.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Voice

Duo Planned Irvington Home Invasion Robbery For Tens Of Millions In Bitcoin, Feds Say

Two men have been apprehended after federal authorities say they planned to commit a home invasion robbery for tens of millions of dollars in bitcoin in Westchester. Federal officials announced the unsealing of an Indictment in White Plains Federal Court on Friday, June 24m charging the duo with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery in May 2020 in Irvington-on-Hudson.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Gets $38M For ‘Environmentally Friendly’ Pedestrian, Biking Projects

The Hudson Valley is set to receive more than $38 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region. New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
HUDSON, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Check Out These 4th of July Firework Shows in and Around Westchester

Check Out These 4th of July Firework Shows in and Around Westchester. With the school-year winding down, we are so excited for all of the fun summer activities in and around Westchester. This typically kicked-off over 4th of July weekend where you and your family can enjoy spectacular light shows around the County. Below, we’re sharing some incredible fireworks displays to celebrate our nation that also include live music, family activities, and more for the ultimate kick off to summer.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 84 Residences at Williamsbridge Gardens in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Williamsbridge Gardens, a pair of eight-story residential buildings at 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by MHG Architects and developed by L+M Development Partners, the structures yield 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 84 units for residents at 40 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy