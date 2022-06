It’s hot, and you need a drink. (Longtime Nashville residents: Be sure to read that sentence in the voice of former regional pool-and-spa spokesperson Jennifer Eichler, aka the “Watson’s Girl.”) This week, a handful of our tipple experts have rounded up 13 of our favorite cocktails from all over town — from East Nashville to downtown, West Nashville to Hillsboro Village. While some of the bars and restaurants mentioned here have been around for a while, many of them are new to the scene. But all of them have one thing in common: They make a mean drink.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO