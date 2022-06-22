ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

Madison County judge passes after battle with leukemia

By Adrienne DeMoss
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Judge A.J. “Tony” Leago passed away after a hard fought battle with...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Reverberations of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the fact there are no abortion providers in Bryan or College Station, Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court on Roe vs. Wade will have a noticeable impact on the Brazos Valley. Texas has a 30 day trigger law and other recent laws like Senate Bill 8 which passed last year, which allows the state to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

SIX PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Midway, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Madisonville, TX
Local
Texas Health
KBTX.com

Residents protest overturning of Roe v. Wade in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents took to the streets Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This nearly 50-year-old ruling gave women the right to get an abortion under the constitution. Now, that decision will be left to individual states. Protests in favor and against...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD retirement dinner honors educating legacies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD honored longtime educators at the 2022 Bryan ISD Retirement Dinner. The event brought an “abundance of laughter, fond memories and tears of joy,” according to the school district’s Facebook post. Many retirees, according to BISD, return to the district to educate...
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Sunflower season is in full bloom in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The sunflowers are in full bloom at the Wilder Family Farm in Burleson County. Jay Wilder and his sons are growing hundreds of acres full of the big yellow flowers, which will eventually be sold to H-E-B. “We are growing them for bird seed,” said...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#County Judge#Mayor
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

TxDOT Announces Plans to Replace Bridge at the Trinity River

Two major road construction projects will soon get underway in the Lufkin District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $931 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $100 million approved for the Lufkin District. Upgrades will continue on...
LUFKIN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Health District now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District announced Thursday it has been authorized to administer both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years-old. Vaccines will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 am and again from 1:30-4:00pm at the Brazos County Health District at 201 N Texas Avenue in Bryan No appointment is necessary.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KLTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has died and his passenger has life-threatening injuries after a wreck on Tuesday morning. Texas DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said that at 10:24 Friday morning, a 2014 Chevrolet van was traveling westbound on FM 753. At the same time, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a 1997 Lufkin dump semi-trailer was traveling southbound on FM 59.
ATHENS, TX
yourconroenews.com

A Texas road partially melted as state scorched by heat wave

Record-breaking temperatures have soared past 100 degrees across Texas, where much of the state is trapped under a blistering heat wave. The heat was so bad in one east Texas city that the infrastructure is melting — literally — under the pressure. On Monday, the “excessive heat” caused...
CROCKETT, TX
mocomotive.com

5 events to visit in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, June 24-26

Here are five events in the Conroe and Montgomery area June 24-26. June 24: Watch a movie in the park. The city of Conroe hosts family movie nights. An outdoor screening of “Sing 2” will be featured. Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged. Cash-only concessions will be available. Movies begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Free (admission). Heritage Place, 500 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NEW ULM WOMAN KILLED IN CALDWELL CRASH

Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain 150 acre wildfire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire in Trinity County. The Pineland Drive Fire is estimated to be 150 acres. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 70 percent contained, and fire activity is moderated. The fire shut down Highway 94 in the Glendale community but the roadway has been reopened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy