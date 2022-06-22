ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Maurer ties for fourth at state golf

Swift County Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlissa Maurer closed out her high school golf career by placing fourth at the State Class A Girls Golf Tournament last Tuesday and Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. Maurer had two rounds of 87...

swiftcountymonitor.com

Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cambridge-Isanti teacher, coach killed in crash

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
KFIL Radio

Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So

Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Power 96

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Minnesota River in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A fisherman made an alarming discovery Saturday morning when he found a body floating in the Minnesota River in Shakopee.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a body that was found upstream from The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee at 10:59 a.m.Sheriff's deputies, police and fire officials worked together to recover the body.The name of the deceased has not been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death. The SCSO says no foul play is suspected.The incident is under investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
CBS Minnesota

As gas prices continue to surge ahead of summer holidays, Minnesota marinas navigate pain at the pump

BAYPORT, Minn. -- As Minnesota's average price for gasoline maintains a price near $4.75 a gallon heading into the heart of summer, marinas along the St. Croix River are averaging prices up to $2 more."What we thought might be highs last year are considered low this year," said Kori Derrick-Cisewski, the Bayport Marina Association's general manager. Derrick-Cisewski says an early procurement of the marina's gas for the season means they're able to sell it for $5.69 a gallon. Up the road, she says other marinas are forced to charge a dollar more. Still, the high prices are already leaving their...
BAYPORT, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz signs executive order to further protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.  "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
MINNESOTA STATE

