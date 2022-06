ST. PAUL, Minn (KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has taken executive action to protect individuals seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota. Walz signed Executive Order 22-16 on Saturday. He said the order will protect individuals who receive or provide abortions in Minnesota from being extradited back to neighboring states where those services are restricted. Under the Minnesota Constitution, abortion remains legal in Minnesota, but the governor expects neighboring states to severely restrict that freedom.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO