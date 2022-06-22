Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune: Full List of Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has an extremely high cost in some locations and it's baffling many fans of the franchise. Games have always been an expensive hobby, but they've grown in cost over the decades. In the PS2 era, many big games cost $49.99, but then costs grew with the Xbox 360 and PS3 to about $59.99 for major titles. This price point was retained throughout the Xbox One and PS4 generation, but costs are once again going up with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 generation. A number of games now cost $69.99, but publishers will throw in the last generation or some other small bonus to try and increase the value and let you think you're getting a better deal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO