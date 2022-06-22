Fires heavily damage two Benson homes

The state patrol was called to a four-vehicle crash in Renville County on Highway 212 in Bird Island Township shortly before five Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, two Ford F250s, one driven by a 17-year-old male, the other driven by Timothy Peppel of Olivia were travelling westbound on Highway 212 when Peppel turned to go south and collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Kimberly Bird of Stewart and a 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Jose Quinonez of Olivia. Bird was taken to Olivia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Quinonez wasn’t hurt but a passenger in his vehicle Dalmaris Salas of Long Prairie was taken to North Memorial with unspecified injuries. The 17-year-old male wasn’t hurt. Olivia Police and Fire and the Renville County Sheriff’s Department all assisted at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minnesota — One person is dead and another hospitalized after storms brought down a tree in Douglas County Monday night. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says operators received multiple reports of damage just after 11:00 p.m. Monday when the storm cell moved through. Approximately 40 minutes later...
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is hurt after a tree fell on a camper during overnight storms. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department was called to the campsite around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20 for reports of the tree on the camper and people screaming inside.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.
The remains of two males were taken from the Minnesota River on Sunday, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, who were engaged in separate events. The victims’ names have not been revealed, and the cases are still being investigated. The sheriff’s office got a 911 call regarding...
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Minnesota was a refuge for Mark and Debbie Bunney. The couple from Miami, Arizona had an annual summer retreat tradition to their mobile home in Alexandria. It was a place the two could get away from the desert's summer heat and relax. The home became a...
RENVILLE, Minn. — Two deaths in separate incidents on the Minnesota River near Renville on Sunday are being investigated by authorities. According to a release from the Renville County Sheriff's Department, police got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. from a person who thought they saw a body caught in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton.
Peter O. Hilleren, 63, of Benson, Minnesota died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his lake home in Starbuck, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. Burial will be in the Benson City Cemetery.
Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, died Sunday, June 19th. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hafh.org.
(Minneota MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was involved in a Saturday night crash that injured a Minneota man. The state patrol says at 7:21 p.m. 51-year-old Leon High was traveling southbound on Highway 68 at 180th Avenue, southeast of Minneota when his car left the road, hit the ditch and rolled. High was taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Beltrami; Benton; Big Stone; Carlton; Cass; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Koochiching; Lac qui Parle; Lake of the Woods; Lincoln; Lyon; Mahnomen; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Otter Tail; Pine; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; St. Louis; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BELTRAMI BENTON BIG STONE CARLTON CASS CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI KOOCHICHING LAC QUI PARLE LAKE OF THE WOODS LINCOLN LYON MAHNOMEN MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON MURRAY OTTER TAIL PINE PIPESTONE POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE ST. LOUIS STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
Comments / 0