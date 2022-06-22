ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Libraries Lining Up Summer Programming

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAAKS_0gIcPd7B00

The libraries in the Town of Huntington are gearing up for special programming during the summer. Here are just a few of the many events, classes, lectures and more that are happening in the coming weeks.

The Huntington Public Library suggests that adults, teens and children sign up for the Huntington Summer Passport Program. Participants can visit the other libraries in town and get their summer passport stamped at each location. Visitors can see what the other libraries have to offer. Return the passport to the home library by Sept. 6 to win a prize.

“We love collaborating with the other libraries in our township and hope this fun activity helps you learn more about us! I hope you’ll visit the library display at Huntington Town Hall, too!,” said Joanne Adam, director of the Huntington library.

Trivia Night at South Huntington

It’s Trivia Night Friday at the South Huntington Public Library, for those ages 11-18. Participants can test their knowledge by answering general knowledge questions.

Music of the 1960s in Northport

Just Sixties, the USA’s longest-running Sixties tribute, celebrates their 40th anniversary summer with a free concert. Beatles, Beach Boys, Janis Joplin, Build Me Up Buttercup, Sweet Caroline, tons of one-hit wonders, and more. Tuesday July 5, 7-9 p.m.

Half Hollow Hills Children’s Carnival

The fun includes carnival games under the tent, DJ, crafts, carnival food, and much more! No registration required.This program will happen Thursday 4:30 to 6:30, in-person at Melville Branch, 510 Sweet Hollow Road.

Children’s Reading Club at Harborfields

Children 4 years old through those entering Grade 5 in September are invited to participate both in person and virtually as the Harborfields Public Library dives into reading Monday, June 27th – Friday, Aug.12. Visit the Children’s Room and join us as we discover all the wonders of our oceans through books and activities. Register online through READSQUARED, which can be accessed from the Library homepage of the Children’s Room web page, and through the app that you can download onto your electronic device. Your reading options are limitless when you add audio books and e-books to your “shelf”. This program is open to children of all abilities.

Huntington Public Library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qMSi_0gIcPd7B00

Speed Board Game Night

Students grades 6-12 are invited to bring their friends and see who has what it takes to get the most wins in the Board Game Tournament.The Half Hollow Hills Public Library will have board games, video games, card games and a variety of others to choose from. No Registration Required. This program will take place at 55 Vanderbilt Parkway in the new Teen Area.

Cold Spring Harbor Public Library Youtube Series

The library’s YouTube channel offers a range of programming, from how to prepare a grilled cheese sandwich, to how to score a baseball game.

Refrigerator Pickles

The Elwood Public Library will show adults how to make pickles: The kit provides you with the dry ingredients you will need to make fast and easy refigerator pickles. Just add a few ingredients of your own and follow the directions. Friday July 1, from 10-11 a.m.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

The Commack Public Library offers the 1,000 Books Read Before Kindergarten Challenge.

This free program encourages you to read 1,000 books with your newborn, infant, toddler or child before he or she enters kindergarten! One of the best ways to encourage learning is to spend time sharing books every day and by reading just one book per day, you can achieve your goal of 1,000 books read in just three years.

To participate in this program register online, in-person or by telephone. Once you have registered for this program, come to the library to receive your starter kit. For each 1,000 books read, you will receive a special prize and have your child’s photo taken, if you choose, to commemorate your child’s goal! Please note, any books read prior to your registration date will NOT count towards this challenge. Your challenge begins on your registration date.

#Libraries

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

CatVideoFest Returning to Cinema Arts Centre

The CatVideoFest returns in July with a compilation reel of the cat videos culled from hours of submissions and animations, music videos, and internet sources. Hosted by the Cinema Arts Centre, the screening will include a kitten adoption pop-up with the Golden Paw Society. All are welcome to come and meet the cats, with a portion of the film’s ticket sales going to help support the Golden Paw Society.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Commemorates Anne Frank

Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager whose diary inspires millions decades after her death in the Holocaust, was commemorated Wednesday at Huntington Town Hall. Town officials, religious leaders and others heard from Gail Sheryn Kastenholz, a Huntington Station resident, whose parents survived the Holocaust, and who described her own family’s losses and the need for continuing education on the Nazi terror and crimes.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Crews Tackling Trees in Huntington to Improve Safety

Highway Department and PSEG-LI crews are out on the streets of Huntington, removing trees that pose a threat to power lines and residents’ safety. With recent reports of falling trees, one of which killed a firefighter from Long Island who was visiting North Carolina, and another that nearly landed on a woman driving on Wolf Hills Road, experts are warning homeowners to pay attention to their trees.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Scholarships Awarded to Descendants of Slaves

The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island has awarded scholarships to eight students who are descended from African slaves. At a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, the Right Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano, bishop of Long Island, awarded $10,000 scholarships to eight college students with records of academic excellence and commitments to their communities.
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
Northport, NY
Government
City
Northport, NY
Northport, NY
Entertainment
Huntington, NY
Government
Huntington, NY
Entertainment
HuntingtonNow

Students Collect ‘Hunting-Tony’ Honors

Students from Huntington high schools were recently awarded “Hunting-Tonys,” for their work in plays and musicals. The awards were given out at a ceremony at Huntington High School. The Hunting-Tony Awards” originated in 2011 by Huntington resident Joyce Ianniciello honor the casts, crews, and school personnel that make...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Paramount Packs Its Summer Lineup

The Paramount says it’s making up for lost time, packing this summer’s schedule with dozens of shows. The Huntington theater said Thursday that, after two missed summer seasons because of the Covid-19 epidemic, its “Hot Show Summer” lineup, which gets start Friday, will be its biggest season ever.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Manor Field Spray Park to Open Next Week

Huntington will open another spray park next week, this one at Manor Field Park. The Manor Field Spray Park, with 4,950 square feet in area with 2,520 square feet of active play,. features push-button technology for efficient water use. The spray park’s sports theme includes basketball, tennis, soccer, football and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring in Huntington: Insurance Examiner, Teachers

Conduct investigations to determine coverage and liability for claims involving serious injury. Evaluate, negotiate, and settle claims for damages. Maintain a pending diary of claims, which you will work through settlement and resolution. Provide support to GEICO insureds that have become defendants in lawsuits and guide them through the litigation...
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janis Joplin
HuntingtonNow

Schools, Banks to Close for Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating June 1865 when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned that they were free, will close most banks, schools and other offices on Monday. Because the date fell on Sunday this year, the holiday wil be recognized on Monday. In New York, Huntington Town Hall and other...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Hospital Recognized for Nursing Care

Huntington Hospital has once again won a Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The award recognizes excellence in nursing. Huntington is the only hospital with a fifth consecutive designation on Long Island, making it the first in the Northwell health system, second in New York State and 32nd in the United States, the hospital said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Report: Country Pointe Developer Swaps Plan for New One

A plan to build more than 300 villas and town homes in Huntington has been withdrawn, but the developer will submit a new proposal, Newsday reported Thursday. Country Pointe Elwood, on 55 acres at Jericho Turnpike and Manor Road in Huntington, was first proposed for residents 55 and over, but, developer Stephen Dubb told Newsday that the next plan would include 20 percent workforce housing.
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow Wins Award for Covid-19 Coverage

HuntingtonNow won an award for Covid-19 coverage in the Fair Media Council Folio Awards celebration Friday in Woodbury. The story, For Covid-19 Long-Haulers, Online Therapy Group Provides a Refuge, focused on a Covid-19 patient whose life was upended by Covid and how a Huntington Hospital program helped her through a online group therapy program set up for Covid patients.
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Books#Library Card#Audio Books#Huntington Library
HuntingtonNow

Schools: Graduation, Elwood Science Awards

One hundred forty five students graduated June 12 from Cold Spring Harbor High School. Student speakers Thomas Tsekerides, Michael Keschner and Sarah Kiefer addressed the crowd at the 59th commencement ceremony. Superintendent of Schools Jill M. Gierasch welcomed her first graduating class as superintendent and said, “I am honored to...
ELWOOD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Schramm Named to County LGBTQ Board

Joe Schramm, a Northport resident and business owner, has been named to the new LGBTQ+ Advisory Board by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Schramm was also elected vice chairman. The purpose of the board is to serve as advisers to county officials on Suffolk LGBTQ+ community issues. Schramm said, “I...
NORTHPORT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Town Board Rescinds ‘Glamping’ Provision

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to rescind a provision of town law that had permitted overnight use of campgrounds. Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts had planned to allow for up to 70 tents placed in its wooded areas and rented to adults during camp off-hours. Usdan said the “glamping” rentals would help support scholarships for students who attend the summer camp.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Suffolk to Offer Covid Vaccines to Children Under 5

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that Department of Health Services will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to children ages six months to five years old on Thursday. About 82,000 children in Suffolk County are in the newly eligible age cohort. The American Academy of Pediatrics said that more than...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
HuntingtonNow

Town Board Hearing to Reconsider ‘Glamping’ Amendment

The Huntington Town Board will consider amending the law Tuesday that permits overnight “glamping” on campgrounds. Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts ran into a buzzsaw of neighborhood opposition after it proposed allowing adults to use its site in off hours. Adults would have been permitted to camp overnight and on weekends in Usdan’s wooded areas but neighbors complained about possible drinking, trash, fire hazards and noise. In early May, the camp withdrew its application.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Tierney Wants ShotSpotter Program Restored in Suffolk

District Attorney Ray Tierney said Thursday that he wants to restore ShotSpotter to Suffolk County. Addressing the legislature’s public safety committee, Tierney said that his office needs funding to deploy the technology that uses microphones to listen for the sounds of gunfire and triangulates their location. Proponents say the technology allows police officers to respond more quickly to reports of gunfire.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Board Honors Doctor Who Saved Man at Airport

The Huntington Town Board recognized Dr. Jason Kreiner Tuesday for his having helped save a man who had collapsed at a Florida airport in April. Kreiner is a Dix Hills resident and an NYU Langone pain management specialist. He and two MTA officers went into action April 26 after Scott...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Schools: Summer Reading, Internship Program

Students at Birchwood Intermediate School in the South Huntington district hauled away a selection of books to read this summer and beyond this week. Families were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help stuff a bus to take the foods to a food pantry. Internships With Rescue Squad.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
1K+
Followers
677
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy