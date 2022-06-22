Libraries Lining Up Summer Programming

The libraries in the Town of Huntington are gearing up for special programming during the summer. Here are just a few of the many events, classes, lectures and more that are happening in the coming weeks.

The Huntington Public Library suggests that adults, teens and children sign up for the Huntington Summer Passport Program. Participants can visit the other libraries in town and get their summer passport stamped at each location. Visitors can see what the other libraries have to offer. Return the passport to the home library by Sept. 6 to win a prize.

“We love collaborating with the other libraries in our township and hope this fun activity helps you learn more about us! I hope you’ll visit the library display at Huntington Town Hall, too!,” said Joanne Adam, director of the Huntington library.

Trivia Night at South Huntington

It’s Trivia Night Friday at the South Huntington Public Library, for those ages 11-18. Participants can test their knowledge by answering general knowledge questions.

Music of the 1960s in Northport

Just Sixties, the USA’s longest-running Sixties tribute, celebrates their 40th anniversary summer with a free concert. Beatles, Beach Boys, Janis Joplin, Build Me Up Buttercup, Sweet Caroline, tons of one-hit wonders, and more. Tuesday July 5, 7-9 p.m.

Half Hollow Hills Children’s Carnival

The fun includes carnival games under the tent, DJ, crafts, carnival food, and much more! No registration required.This program will happen Thursday 4:30 to 6:30, in-person at Melville Branch, 510 Sweet Hollow Road.

Children’s Reading Club at Harborfields

Children 4 years old through those entering Grade 5 in September are invited to participate both in person and virtually as the Harborfields Public Library dives into reading Monday, June 27th – Friday, Aug.12. Visit the Children’s Room and join us as we discover all the wonders of our oceans through books and activities. Register online through READSQUARED, which can be accessed from the Library homepage of the Children’s Room web page, and through the app that you can download onto your electronic device. Your reading options are limitless when you add audio books and e-books to your “shelf”. This program is open to children of all abilities.

Huntington Public Library

Speed Board Game Night

Students grades 6-12 are invited to bring their friends and see who has what it takes to get the most wins in the Board Game Tournament.The Half Hollow Hills Public Library will have board games, video games, card games and a variety of others to choose from. No Registration Required. This program will take place at 55 Vanderbilt Parkway in the new Teen Area.

Cold Spring Harbor Public Library Youtube Series

The library’s YouTube channel offers a range of programming, from how to prepare a grilled cheese sandwich, to how to score a baseball game.

Refrigerator Pickles

The Elwood Public Library will show adults how to make pickles: The kit provides you with the dry ingredients you will need to make fast and easy refigerator pickles. Just add a few ingredients of your own and follow the directions. Friday July 1, from 10-11 a.m.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

The Commack Public Library offers the 1,000 Books Read Before Kindergarten Challenge.

This free program encourages you to read 1,000 books with your newborn, infant, toddler or child before he or she enters kindergarten! One of the best ways to encourage learning is to spend time sharing books every day and by reading just one book per day, you can achieve your goal of 1,000 books read in just three years.

To participate in this program register online, in-person or by telephone. Once you have registered for this program, come to the library to receive your starter kit. For each 1,000 books read, you will receive a special prize and have your child’s photo taken, if you choose, to commemorate your child’s goal! Please note, any books read prior to your registration date will NOT count towards this challenge. Your challenge begins on your registration date.

#Libraries