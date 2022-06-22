ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Spin | Lord Patel must see off Yorkshire backlash if reforms are to work

By Andy Bull
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtCDy_0gIcPbLj00

Welcome to The Spin, the Guardian’s weekly (and free) cricket newsletter. Here’s an extract from this week’s edition. To receive the full version every Wednesday, just pop your email in below:

They have two summer sports in Yorkshire: playing cricket and arguing about it. It’s been this way since at least the 1950s, on into the Boycott years, right up to the present day and the ongoing row about the attempts to reform the club made by Lord Patel since he took over as chairman last November.

“I didn’t want anyone at Yorkshire to lose their jobs, I just wanted an acknowledgment that I had been treated dreadfully,” Azeem Rafiq wrote in this year’s Wisden Almanack in an article reflecting on the abuse scandal. “We are where we are now because Yorkshire wanted a fight.” And some of them still haven’t quit.

Related: Yorkshire cricket’s great divide: ‘We’ve got to stop looking over the fence at each other’

Patel saw off an attempt by one of his predecessors, Robin Smith, to derail the process at an extraordinary general meeting in March, but Smith has come back for more in the runup to the third Test at Headingley. Yorkshire have gone to great lengths to get this game back on after the England and Wales Cricket Board took it away from them.

“We accept that we’re under scrutiny and that the eyes of the world will be on us,” their chief operating officer, Andy Dawson, told the Yorkshire Post this week. And now in lunges Smith. He is one of four former Yorkshire chairmen who are calling for an inquiry into the ECB’s handling of the case, along with Steve Denison, Roger Hutton and Colin Graves.

Graves was, of course, chairman of the ECB until 2020. If he wants to launch an inquiry into institutional incompetence at the governing body, you might assume he is willing to be questioned about his own part in it during the five years he was in charge.

There are signs of discontent among the playing staff too. David Willey, the club’s Twenty20 captain, is off back to Northamptonshire. He offered a parting shot at the men who have taken over the running of the club, Ottis Gibson and Darren Gough. “The circumstances surrounding the club have made my work unsettling,” Willey said. “There are some great lads and fantastic players at Yorkshire and I hope complications at the club will not take priority and overshadow their talents. The cricket and the current players seem to be secondary at the moment to repairing the club’s reputation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMntf_0gIcPbLj00
David Willey has announced his departure from Yorkshire. ‘The circumstances surrounding the club have made my work unsettling,’ he said. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/ECB/Getty Images

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is going too. He kept quiet about the reasons why. But his father, Mick, was a dressing-room attendant, and had walked out in protest at the mass sacking of 16 members of staff. A lot of people were upset by the decision to get rid of the backroom staff as well as the men in senior positions.

Those dismissals gave a degree of legitimacy to the existing grievances some felt about the way the club was being treated in all this. There is talk of an exodus of players at the end of the season, quelled for now by the news that two of them, Harry Brook and Dom Leech, have just agreed new contracts.

Related: Time to end ECB spin and give English cricket the governing body it deserves | Barney Ronay

Patel is equal to it. He once took part in an oral history project about British Asian cricketers. In it he talked about growing up poor in Bradford in the 1960s. His father worked on the buses so his family could live in a one-bed back-to-back terrace house, where they washed in the cellar and went to the toilet outside. There were seven of them, till one of the children died of rheumatism. Patel was seven before he went to school, where he was bullied mercilessly, and nine before he learned how to read and write. And he played cricket day and night, in the back streets when he was little, and then in parks and clubs and leagues, five days a week. The game became his “escape from the harsh realities of life”.

It is a very Yorkshire story, blunt and tough and proud. They say that the yorker takes its name from the old phrase “to put Yorkshire on someone”, which meant to outwit or deceive them. There is little chance of anyone doing it to Patel, who is as Yorkshire as they come.

He talks about how he worked his way up from sweeping floors in a restaurant to a job managing a hotel bar to a third selling life insurance and a fourth working in Ladbrokes to a fifth driving an ambulance and a sixth as a special constable, before he finally went to university so he could become a social worker and then an academic and a professor and, eventually, a cross-bench peer in the House of Lords.

Towards the end of the interview Patel reflects on some of the lessons learned in his life’s work. One of them is this: “Tinkering at the edges doesn’t work, if something’s not broken, don’t fix it, but if it is broken, don’t tinker with it, be radical, get it changed, alter it.”

Yorkshire were broken when he took over. And he isn’t tinkering trying to fix it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124bcw_0gIcPbLj00
New Zealand in the nets during a nets session at Headingley on Wednesday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Radical change hurts and there are a lot of wounded, angry people around Yorkshire cricket. But then the club have been trying, and failing, to get to grips with these problems for 40 years already, during the tenures of all four of those previous chairmen and more before them.

Patel knows all about the barriers for British-Asian cricketers, because he faced them himself. And he knows that English cricket isn’t so big that it can afford to go on alienating its British Asian population, who make up a third of its recreational playing base.

Given the strength of their resources, the depth of the untapped talent in cities such as Bradford, Yorkshire could, and should, be the model of a modern, multicultural English cricket club. Patel is the man who is finally trying to make it happen. He may have made mistakes in doing it, but what matters most is whether he can, not the hurt feelings of those who don’t want to be part of it with him.

  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England face their first Test without Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole

A new era for England women’s cricket dawns on Monday as they begin a Test match – at Taunton, against South Africa – without Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole for the first time in 14 years. With Shrubsole having retired from international cricket and Brunt stepping back to focus on white-ball cricket, Lisa Keightley says the summer represents the beginning of “a new cycle”. “We need to see which players are going to stick their hand up and lead the way with the ball,” says the coach.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ottis Gibson
Person
Darren Gough
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Cricket Test#The Yorkshire Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Charles tells Commonwealth leaders dropping Queen is ‘for each to decide’

The Prince of Wales has told Commonwealth leaders that keeping the Queen as head of state or becoming a republic is “a matter for each member country to decide”. Charles made the comments during the opening ceremony of a summit of Commonwealth prime ministers and presidents in Rwanda. He said he believed such fundamental changes could be made “calmly and without rancour”.
U.K.
The Guardian

Herbie Hancock: ‘Miles Davis told me: I don’t pay you to get applause’

When the pandemic took the now 82-year-old jazz legend Herbie Hancock off the road, his half-century passion for Nichiren Buddhism came to the rescue. “I could have been miserable over what I was missing out on,” he says, from his Los Angeles home, “but for the first time in 50 years, I ate dinner with my own wife every night, and slept next to her in my own bed. It was a blessing. Music is what I do, but is not what I am.” With his Glastonbury slot on the horizon – making him one of the oldest ever to grace the Pyramid stage – Hancock reflects on his work with Donald Byrd and Miles Davis, plus his own groundbreaking innovations in funk, soul, hip-hop and more.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

330K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy