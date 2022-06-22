ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Hocking Welcome First Child

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ATBy_0gIcPU7W00

Country singer Luke Combs got a special gift on Father’s Day!

Combs and wife Nicole Hocking welcomed their first child, a baby boy who they names Tex Lawrence Combs.

The pair broke the news on Tuesday by posting a photo of their son in a nursery.

He wrote on Instagram, “Welp he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good."

Nicole pointed out that it was “going to be hard to top this past Father's Day."

In her own post, she wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

In January, the pair announced that they were expecting. At the time, he posted some maternity photos on Instagram, adding, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

Luke and Nicole’s pregnancy announcement came over a year after they tied the knot in Florida.

Last year, Luke opened up about married life after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. He said, “I’m enjoying the hell out of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkHRA_0gIcPU7W00

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth Expecting First Child

Tia Booth and fiancé Taylor Mock have a baby on the way!. The Bachelor Nation star announced the news on Father’s Day while reflecting on the joy of pregnancy as she copes with the loss of her dad. She wrote, “This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Selling Tampa’ Star Rena Frazier Welcomes Baby #5

“Selling Tampa” star Rena Frazier, 45, is a mom again!. Earlier this month, Frazier welcomed her fifth child, but kept quiet about it until now!. On Wednesday, she revealed that she welcomed a baby boy, her fourth with husband Anddrikk Frazier, on June 10. Along with a video of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
HOUSTON, TX
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
extratv

Demi Moore & Daniel Humm Are Instagram Official

In March, Demi Moore and restaurateur Daniel Humm sparked dating rumors… and now it’s Instagram official!. Earlier this week, Moore posted the first pics of Humm, who was seen cozying up to her in France. She captioned the series of photos, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens.”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Val Chmerkovskiy on Possible Return to ‘DWTS’

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are still wondering if pro Val Chmerkovskiy will return next season when the show moves to Disney+. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the dancer, and his brother Maksim, asking if he will be back. Chmerkovskiy played coy, saying, “We don’t know...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luke Combs Wife
extratv

Peter Facinelli & Lily Anne Harrison Expecting 1st Child

Peter Facinelli and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison are expecting!. Harrison broke the good news on a panel entitled "Behind the Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie" at Romadrama in West Palm Beach on Friday. "I'm very pregnant," the 33-year-old said during the discussion. Us Weekly reports the actress...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Lori Loughlin Makes 1st Appearance on Red Carpet Post-Scandal

Lori Loughlin is back to a familiar place after the college admissions scandal that derailed her career: on the red carpet. The 57-year-old appeared at the DesignCare 2022 Gala in L.A. on Saturday to support the HollyRod Foundation, founded by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete. The org helps families with loved ones with Parkinson's and/or autism diagnoses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

extratv

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy