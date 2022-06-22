ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport Pride weekend, youth rugby and crafts: Top events to check out this weekend

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Summer is officially upon us, and the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Before the craziness that comes with the holiday arrives, get out this weekend for these four events that offer everything from crafts, youth sports a celebration of Newport's LGBTQ+ community and, of course, food.

And should you want to leave the island, you can now do it without having to hit the road.

Newport Pride weekend

The annual Newport Pride weekend runs Friday through Sunday with a lineup of events and experiences to celebrate the community and promote love, acceptance, inclusivity, and diversity of LGBTQ+ identities.

According to organizer Newport Out, main events include “Pride on Bikes,” a four-mile loop around town in partnership with local nonprofit Bike Newport starting from the Great Friends Meeting House, and a Pride Market & Festival with local vendors, performers and music Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other events include a kick-off social Friday night and a closing event at Newport Craft on Sunday. More info and a full schedule of events can be found at Newportprideri.org

Battle for the Fort

The eighth annual Battle for the Fort returns to Fort Adams State Park, home of Island Rugby, on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This event brings teams from across New England together for a day of rugby starting with youth K-6 grade flag all the way up through 7/8th grade and high school tackle games.

Ocean State Artisans Craft Show

The second annual Ocean State Artisans Craft Show will take place at Linden Park in Middletown on Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., with Sunday as the rain date.

This year's event is expected to have more than 50 vendors, along with food trucks, live music, face painting and CAT Country Radio with an appearance of "Jake the Cat" ready to take photos with kids, and CAT County games.

Admission is $2, with children 12 and under admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit local charities.

Sunsets and food trucks

In the mood for Portuguese food? Maybe vegan? Going out to eat with a group this Saturday and just can't decide where to go? You may be in luck.

Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks, 1 Lagoon Road in Portsmouth, returns from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are not required for this event and admission is free. Along with more than a dozen food trucks, there will be live music and beer and wine. Just pay for what you eat and drink.

For a list of participating trucks and more information visit https://www.foodtrucksin.com/events/food-truck-sunsets-safe-harbor-new-england-boatworks-6-25-22

Take the ferry to Providence

Want to head to the capital city but avoid the traffic? The Providence-Newport Ferry season is back for another year.

Seastreak again will be the operator utilizing the ferry Ocean State. The cost to ride the ferry increased slightly to $12 each way for adults, and $6 each way for children, seniors, those with disabilities and Medicare cardholders. Bikes and pets are allowed aboard for no additional charge.

The ferry season will run through Columbus Day weekend. Service to Bristol is part of the trip to and from Newport and will operate on weekends through Labor Day weekend. This year the ferry terminal will move from the State Street Pier to the Bristol Maritime Center, just two blocks south on Thames Street. RIDOT also will run special ferries for those going to the Bristol Fourth of July Parade.

Tickets are available online at www.RideTheBayRI.com or by calling 1-800-BOATRIDE. Seastreak is encouraging the use of e-tickets as much as possible for no-contact ticketing. Those departing from the Newport ferry terminal at Perrotti Park, 39 America's Cup Ave., or the Bristol ferry terminal at the Bristol Maritime Center, 127 Thames Street, can buy their tickets online or on the boat.

