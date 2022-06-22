ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Bridgebuilders event set for July 14 in Hutchinson

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department will host the 3rd Annual Bridgebuilder's BBQ. This year's event will be held on Thursday, July...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

ONEOK expanding help with South Hutch July 2 celebration

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — ONEOK has expanded its support of the July 2 fireworks and events in South Hutchinson. "Originally, they committed to providing food to the first 500 people, said City Manager Joseph Turner. "This week they announced they would cover 1,000 people." Turner said their participation was...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

March for Unity Saturday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch in Harmony holds its third annual March for Unity tomorrow, June 25, at 8 a.m. Marchers will gather at W Ave. B to march up Main Street in Hutchinson to 12th Ave. The Hutchinson Police Department is providing security for the event, and the Boys...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City Planning Commission canceled for Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, June 28, 2022, has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items. The next scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, you may contact the Planning...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 Board of Education meets Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education will look at a grant request through the Safe & Secure Schools Grant from the Kansas State Department of Education at its meeting Monday. The district is requesting $225,000 through this grant. The funds will be used for intruder resistant...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KDOT gives update on K-14 realignment project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Road access is being affected as part of ongoing construction of the new K-14 realignment between Hutchinson and Sterling. Here is an update of recent and upcoming changes in Rice and Reno counties:. --Avenue X between 19th Road and 21st Road in Rice County has reopened.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

150th Celebration Updates; Submission Deadline Extended to July 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event this summer.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Night on the Prairie set for July 1

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie will host a Night on the Prairie celebration during the Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 1, starting at 5 p.m. The day will include food vendors, a number of activities, including a dunk tank and carnival games. The day will also include a ceremony honoring first responders and veterans. Pretty Prairie USD 311 will also host a garage sale.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Fire Dept. warns of illegal fireworks

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 13 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman located after fear for her safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Jessica Geisert. She as last seen in the area of Kellogg and Dugan just before 8:30 p.m. Officers believe that she is injured and in danger.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP commodities available again Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP will host a commodity distribution again this Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 East 4th, otherwise known as the old Eaton facility. The income numbers changed as of June 1....
KAKE TV

Stabbing sends man to local hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man is in critical condition at a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest. Officers and Emergency crews were dispatched to the El Rancho motel at approximately 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Wichita man broke into house, strangled child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested by police on Friday, stemming from a break-in that happened in May. 35-year-old Michael Wells was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says shortly before 6 a.m. […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Yoder Heritage Day schedule released

YODER, Kan. — The schedule of events has been released for the 2022 Yoder Heritage Day coming up August 27. 8:00 a.m. Draft Horse Plowing Demonstration, Vendor Village Opens. 11:30 a.m. Music: Brad Shores, Sign up for Tractor Pull. 11:45 a.m. Buggy Races. Noon Antique Tractor Pull, Sign Up...
YODER, KS
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

