San Antonio, TX

How to Carefully Choose an Apartment for Rent in San Antonio?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen choosing an apartment for rent, you need to take into account several factors. Location, cost, amenities, and requirements are all crucial, but how do you know which one to choose? Read on to discover more tips and tricks for apartment hunting. Here are a few of them:. Location....

viatravelers.com

25 Best Things to do in San Antonio, Texas

Looking for a fun getaway in the United States that includes activities for the entire family? Look no further than San Antonio. San Antonio is a vibrant city located in south-central Texas, just south of the state’s capital, Austin. It is home to the historic Alamo Mission and the state’s only UNESCO world heritage site, the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yolotx.com

The Little Village of San Antonio

La Villita, located in downtown San Antonio, is considered to be the first neighborhood of the Alamo City. “La Villita”, which translates to “little village”, has always been the heart of entrepreneurship. Since its existence, locals have used the neighborhood as a place to display their works and craftmanship. Today, over 25 shops and galleries, as well as restaurants and venues, makeup the square that is La Villita.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Alamo Heights, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade lights up Main Street

SAN ANTONIO – The month is almost over; however, there is still plenty of time to celebrate Pride in South Texas. Saturday’s Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade brought out huge crowds on Main Street. “Well being visible for the community is absolutely important, especially now with what’s going...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

San Antonio has its own unique culture, and we're not really into adapting it to fit what folks in other parts of the country, or even the state, consider normal. We're friendly folks, often polite to a fault. But, dammit, there are certain local beliefs and traditions we're willing to fight over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Meet longtime San Antonio train conductor Rhetta Minnis

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo train has been chugging around Brackenridge Park since 1956 and has become a treasure to the city. But one of the conductors behind the city gem is also a treasure. Rhetta Minnis has been driving the train for years and recently walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's median home price closes in on $350,000 in new report

The hot San Antonio housing market witnessed two upward trends last month: A continued rise in home prices, plus more homes on the market. The San Antonio Board of Realtor's latest market report shows that the metro area price per square foot jumped 20 percent year-over-year, while the median home price increased 24 percent and the average home price grew 18 percent in May 2022 compared to May 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge

Alamo National Bank Vice President Otto Meerscheidt and his wife Nellie were the first residents of a stately 1907 King William home recently listed for $2.8 million. The two-story columned mansion, currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has served as a residence or bed and breakfast for most of its history. However, it underwent a significant change in 1955 when one of its owners removed an ornate staircase and the walls of the second-floor bedrooms and library to make way for Masonic lodge meetings, which were held there until 1981.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ezclassifiedads.com

9015 La Junta San Antonio, TX 78254 $445,500 4 Beds 4 Baths

Welcome home to the community of Stillwater Ranch! This beautiful two-story Perry home features an open concept kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, and wine fridge. The study features a custom sliding barn door. The spacious living/kitchen areas have plenty of natural light with windows throughout. The master retreat located downstairs includes his/her vanities, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. Upstairs boasts a movie/game room perfect for a night with the family! Enjoy a covered patio, lights, projector screen, and you are ready for a night of entertaining! The two-car garage features four overhead storage shelves, pegboard wall and shelves perfect for tools and equipment. The home is equipped with a water softener, solar panels, and gutters.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

River Walk hotel celebrates 40th anniversary with $38 million transformation

One of San Antonio's premier hotels is celebrating four decades of River Walk hospitality with a gorgeous transformation. Hyatt Regency San Antonio recently announced the completion of a $38 million renovation, updating 602 guest rooms and 28 suites to reflect the upscale urban hotel’s prime position as a connecting feature between Alamo Plaza and the River Walk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘Unprecedented’ number of migrants coming through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Bused from the border by the federal government and nonprofit groups, migrants are traveling through San Antonio in droves on their way to their final destinations in the United States. Since April 2021, more than 185,000 migrants have arrived in the city, typically staying only for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

