LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — ProNova Partners, a seventeen-year-old California based Mergers and Acquisitions firm, has been commissioned to assist in the sale of all rights to manufacture and sell a patented, painless, non-invasive, device to eliminate hemorrhoids. Use of the device requires no anesthesia, is conducted in under 2 minutes, and can be performed in any medical setting: a doctor’s office, a surgery center, an endo suite, or a hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO