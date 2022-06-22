ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana, WV

Oceana Municipal Election results finalized

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Canvasses for the Wyoming County Municipal Elections were held on Tuesday, and the result of last Tuesday’s vote appears to be final.

Though each candidate amassed additional votes through the Canvass, none of these developments were significant enough to alter the final result.

Tom Evans Jr, who ran unopposed for the position of Mayor, accrued 14 additional votes to bring his total to 82.

Jim Cook retains the Town Recorder title having attained ten additional votes, bringing his total to 71 against write-in candidate Lynneia Bailey’s 14 – Bailey earned 4 additional votes in the Canvass.

Chuck Shirley earned 14 votes, bringing his total from 68 to 82, while Joetta “Aliff” Walker’s 14 newly attained votes put her at 80. Don Morgan, Jacob “Jake” Jones, and Tammy Gallion accrued 12 additional votes each,bringing their totals to 55, 53, and 52, respectively.

Marie Green received 8 new votes, bringing her total to 40, and Gary Spence picked up two votes to earn a final count of 13.

Council members Mary and Homer Nutter were not present on the ballot, and will step down following the assumption of office by the newly elected council on July 1.

“Thank [you] everyone for the confidence you had in Homer and myself and for giving us the chance [to] help Oceana become a much better place in the last 6 years for Homer and 4 years for me,” Mary Nutter said in a statement to the residents of Oceana. “It has been a pleasure helping to make our town a better place. Homer and I want to say, we have definitely enjoyed working with the town council members Terri, Jared and Chuck, Tammy, Jim and [the] Mayor.”

Nutter went on to offer encouragement to the incoming council members, declaring “Congratulations to all the winners in [the] Oceana Municipal Election. May all your decisions be for the betterment of our town. God bless each of you.”

These results are said to be final. The new Oceana Town Council will assume office on July 1, 2022. Prior LOOTPRESS coverage of the development of this story can be found here.

#Election Local#Oceana Municipal Election#Canvass
