Haley endorses Jesse Johnson

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two federal courthouses were the site of two dramatically different responses to a federal court ruling Friday evening, as pro- and anti-abortion rights advocates rallied in Minneapolis and St. Paul.In Minneapolis, hundreds of people marched from the University of Minnesota's campus to the courthouse downtown in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's upheaval of the Roe v. Wade decision."It's been really emotional today, it's devastating, we're going backwards," said Branigan Secraw, who marched with her newborn daughter in tow. "That should not be where we're going."In St. Paul, roughly 100 evangelicals rallied in support of the decision."We're here to...
