Red Wing, MN

Haley endorses Jesse Johnson

cannonfallsbeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Barb Haley announced her endorsement of Jesse Johnson to succeed her as state representative for the Red Wing area. The new district is 20A and includes Goodhue and Wabasha counties. Johnson, a decorated Army veteran...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of abortion rights supporters march in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two federal courthouses were the site of two dramatically different responses to a federal court ruling Friday evening, as pro- and anti-abortion rights advocates rallied in Minneapolis and St. Paul.In Minneapolis, hundreds of people marched from the University of Minnesota's campus to the courthouse downtown in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's upheaval of the Roe v. Wade decision."It's been really emotional today, it's devastating, we're going backwards," said Branigan Secraw, who marched with her newborn daughter in tow. "That should not be where we're going."In St. Paul, roughly 100 evangelicals rallied in support of the decision."We're here to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kelo.com

More trouble for Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — There is more trouble for Derek Chauvin. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give former Minneapolis Officer a 25-year sentence for violating the rights of George Floyd, as well as the rights of a 14-year-old Black boy who was restrained in an unrelated case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Students awarded scholarships

Bianca Caputo, Ashlyn Sjoquist and Megan Wischer from Cannon Falls High School and. Lucas Johnson and Alicia Webster from Randolph High School were among 101 area high school students receiving scholarships this spring for their post-secondary education from Dakota Electric Association. Dakota Electric has donated $1,979,495 since 1990 to help...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’

A St. Paul high school expects to reduce its natural gas use by more than half with the installation of a ground-source geothermal heat pump system. When completed this summer, the $18.8 million project at Johnson High School will join just a handful of similar systems at Minnesota K-12 schools. COVID-19 and climate change are […] The post St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

MADISON, Wis. — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests.Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contemp, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he...
WISCONSIN STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Question about candidate

I have a question about a current political candidate that is running for the legislature. The legislature is comprised of people we elect to make our laws. Why should we elect a candidate to the House of Representatives when they are unable to interpret and follow the current law in place.
CANNON FALLS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota makes bid for earlier 2024 presidential primary

By the time Minnesota usually gets a say in presidential nominating contests, once-bulging fields tend to be winnowed way down. Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — the traditional first four in the pecking order — deliver knockout blows to candidates who run short of mojo, money or both.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Former Rochester Bookkeeper Sent to Prison For Huge Embezzlement

Minneapolis, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kenyon woman was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Rochester construction company and a group that operates eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Court records indicate 59-year-old Kimberly Peterson-Janovec...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rachel Evangelisto is first Indigenous woman to be crowned Miss Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rachel Evangelisto has become the first Indigenous woman to be crowned Miss Minnesota.Evangelisto, who came to Minnesota to pursue her degree, started pageantry when she was 13. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in political science and emphasis on law. She was accepted into the Mitchell Hamline School of Law where she hopes to obtain a J.D. in Tribal Law.Evangelisto works as an Indian Child Welfare Act guardian and is an enrolled member of the Húŋkpapȟa Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Before she was crowned Miss Minnesota, she held the title of Miss Winona.She says she's passionate about community and culture and will share authentic Indigenous culture and raise awareness around the Indian Child Welfare Act, as well as create cultural programs to support Indigenous youth involved in child protection and foster care during her time of service.She was crowned on Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE

Community Policy