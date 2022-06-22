ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodward, IA

Woodward-Granger softball walks off Panorama, baseball searches for wins

theperrychief.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftball (3-13) Following the team blowing the roof off with a 16-6 win to bring their losing streak to a dead end, the Hawks came through with an extra innings win over Panorama (1-11) with a 9-8 win on June 14. Making her biggest impact of the year, Bella...

www.theperrychief.com

KCCI.com

Carlisle grad rejoins baseball team after taking nail to the heart

CARLISLE, Iowa — Jake Uhlman joined his teammates on the baseball field at Carlisle High School Thursday, 12 weeks after he was shot in the heart with a nail gun and escaped death by a millimeter. The original incident happened March 31 during a building trades class. As Uhlman...
CARLISLE, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Jelani Hamilton sets commitment date

Iowa State 2023 priority recruit and four-star guard Jelani Hamilton will be announcing his college commitment next week. The Austell, Ga. native told On3 he will announce his decision on July 1. He officially visited Ames last week. Rated as the No. 111 player in the 2023 recruiting class, the...
AMES, IA
theperrychief.com

Memorial Golf Tournament to honor Larry Dunphy on July 10

Each year, the Perry Golf and Country Club honors the memory of a former member who had a significant impact on the club. This year, the ninth annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be played in honor of the late Larry Dunphy. The tournament will be held on Sunday, July 10.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Oktoberfest returns to Des Moines in the fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ annual German-themed festival, Oktoberfest, will return for its eighteenth year. The festival will occur on September 23 to 24 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. both days. The event will take place in front of Hessen Haus, a German restaurant and beer hall. The festival will also take over […]
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Large Hail Reported During Saturday Morning Warnings

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

History reawakened with excavation of Second Street

History was unearthed in Perry this week when the Public Works Department dug up Second Street in order to install a water line. The line crossed Second Street about midway between Warford and Lucinda streets in what was once the heart of the town’s commercial corridor and remains an important part of Perry’s downtown business and cultural district.
PERRY, IA
theperrychief.com

Tyson Foods' Perry facility awards scholarships to local students

Tyson Foods’ Perry facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 10 students through its annual local scholarship program. The scholarships will help 10 individuals with their college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community and financial need.
PERRY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman faces assault, drug charges in Earlham fight

A West Des Moines was arrested early Friday after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend in their Earlham residence and then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Angel Rose Marie Fell, 39, of Des Moines was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury,...
EARLHAM, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Earlham woman loses weight with ChiroThin after her own doctor told her "genetics" wouldn't allow that to happen | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Earlham's Judy Marshall went to her primary care physician for help with losing weight...he told her that "genetics" would not allow that to happen. Judy changed doctors looking for an answer...their answer was a bunch of pills. Judy decided to visit with Dr. Vince Hassel to see if the ChiroThin system would be the solution to her weight loss and health goals. The answer is a BIG YES! She lost 20-25 pounds on the program and is now even more focused on her own well-being and is ecstatic with the results! If you follow his advice and stick to the program, Dr. Hassel's plan WILL WORK where other's fail, period. LEARN MORE at www.weightlossindesmoines.com or call/text 515-423-8396.
EARLHAM, IA
1380kcim.com

A Staple In Downtown Carroll Is Closing In The Coming Weeks

A staple in downtown Carroll will close its doors in the coming week. Uptown Sporting Goods has been open for 50 years serving Carroll and the surrounding communities. Owner Larry Greteman says the store has been in the family for a long time. Due to the store closing, there will...
CARROLL, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA

