Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 review – return of the Jedi

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever you need an example of well done fan-service, Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 has you covered. The sci-fi series finale delivers an emotive climax by doing just about what everyone expected, in exactly the desired fashion – for the most part, anyway. After five episodes of anticipation,...

www.thedigitalfix.com

TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Reveals Major Regret About His Star Wars X-Wing

There’s no denying that Luke Skywalker is the undisputed face of the Star Wars franchise and apart from being known as a Jedi Master, the iconic character played by acting legend Mark Hamill is also a skilled pilot and he’s displayed his flight expertise on multiple occasions, most notably in A New Hope where he was intrumental in blowing up the Death Star.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Massive new leak spoils nearly everything there is to spoil in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

A series of leaks a few days ago revealed several Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers. We learned exactly how the film might end and what beloved characters might be sacrificed in Episode IX. And the conclusion seemed to be that Rise of Skywalker has a big chance of ruining Star Wars forever. That’s not all, however. We found an even bigger and more detailed leak than before, which seemingly provides plenty of info about what’s going to go down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come next week. Thankfully, the new leak contradicts some of the previous ones, but it might confirm the worst thing about this new Star Wars episode. Before you click on any of the links above or continue reading to check out the new leak, you should know that it spoils everything. Only go forward if you’re the kind of moviegoer who lives for spoilers. Otherwise, just stay away from the internet for a few more days.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Marvel Called Out Over Racist Stereotypes In New Thor Story

In recent years, Marvel has taken important steps when it comes to promoting inclusivity. Both Black Panther and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings broke Hollywood norms, promoting diverse casts. Likewise, Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expanded the studio’s LGBTQ+ representation. That’s not to say that Marvel always gets things right.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Django”

Sky and Canal+ will be releasing an upcoming television series titled Django, which is based on the 1966 movie of the same name. The show is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli and written by Fasoli and Ravagli, alongside Max Hurwitz. Django will be directed by Francesca Comencini, who previously worked on Italy-based projects like Un Giorno Speciale and Gomorra – La serie. The series’ plot is as follows, according to Deadline: “The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.” Django is set to feature an impressive list of international performers. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Django.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s aging, explained

Ever since Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Star Wars series from Disney Plus that takes place between the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy, arrived in late May, one question has been asked ad nauseam on Twitter: Why does Obi-Wan look so much older in the original trilogy compared to the difference between the prequels and the new show?
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Deadpool 3 will “drop a lunatic into a very sane world”

Fans of the MCU have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Deadpool in the MCU timeline ever since Disney acquired the rights to all Fox properties, including the likes of the X-Men characters, and of course, the Merc with a Mouth. With a third Deadpool movie in development, that dream of seeing Wade Wilson in an MCU movie is drawing ever closer, and the writers have shared a tantalising summary of the concept.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

John Carpenter calls controversial The Thing screenings “horrible”

Fathom Events, who put on special screenings that bring classic films back to cinemas, has been mired in controversy over the last few days due to showing one of the best horror movies – The Thing – in the wrong aspect ratio and in poor quality. The film’s director John Carpenter, who deeply cares about the widescreen experience, has now weighed in. Fathom Events has said that they will be showing the film again, in the correct aspect ratio.
MOVIES
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Really Blew the Ending

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show's biggest problem was its own existence, but it handled that problem brilliantly -- right up until the ending. I had a blast seeing grizzled Ewan McGregor take on terrifying Darth Vader in a pacy, action-packed Star Wars series, but in the episode 6 finale the whole thing just fizzled out.
TV SERIES

