Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 review – return of the Jedi

Sky and Canal+ will be releasing an upcoming television series titled Django, which is based on the 1966 movie of the same name. The show is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli and written by Fasoli and Ravagli, alongside Max Hurwitz. Django will be directed by Francesca Comencini, who previously worked on Italy-based projects like Un Giorno Speciale and Gomorra – La serie. The series’ plot is as follows, according to Deadline: “The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.” Django is set to feature an impressive list of international performers. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Django.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO