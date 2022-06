We may be a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day, but early deals are already starting to roll in. If you're in need of a new smart TV, Amazon has discounted a bunch of Fire TVs and Prime members can pick up a 55-inch Omni Series set for only $300. Elsewhere, Apple's second-generation AirPods are back on sale for $100, Sony's new Linkbuds S received their first discount and Samsung's latest Discover sales event has slashed prices of appliances, wearables and storage gadgets. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO