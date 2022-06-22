OCONTO – A Green Bay man was seriously injured Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a deer on U.S. 41, according to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Newman, 44, was driving north in the left lane of the four-lane highway shortly after 6:30 a.m. when a deer ran out from the woods and into his path, according to an accident report.

They collided east of Moody Road, near Brookside, about 8 miles south of Oconto.

The impact sent Newman sliding about 50 yards down the lane while his 2014 Harley-Davidson went 100 yards.

Newman — who was wearing a half helmet as well as gloves, boots, a jacket and long pants — suffered significant injuries, the report said.

He was taken by ambulance to Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay motorcyclist, 44, seriously injured in deer collision on U.S. 41 in Oconto County