ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

By The Associated Press
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Contract employee arrested, fired after gun found in juvenile evaluation center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) said a contract employee was fired after a gun was found inside the Midlands Evaluation Center. The DJJ operates three evaluation centers in the state. Their website says,. “Each of the agency’s evaluation centers provide court-ordered evaluations for...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia first responders demonstrate how quickly a hot car can become deadly for kids

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Parent Elania Palazio says it breaks her heart. “Oh! It’s just horrible,” Palazio said. The stories of children left alone in a hot vehicle. “Everyone needs to realize how dangerous leaving a child in a car can be, if only for just a few moments,” Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said. “Right now, on the outside, it’s 102 degrees,” the chief said.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Georgia Supreme Court#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX Carolina

NCWRC: Fish for free in North Carolina on July 4

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On July 4, anglers of any age or residency status will be allowed to fish without a license in North Carolina, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The agency said the Free Fishing Day is an annual event that allows all North Carolinians to fish...
HOBBIES
WRBL News 3

New Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis received Kia Sorento

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia. Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program. Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Here’s how much Upstate residents are spending on monthly bills

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With inflation at an all-time high and the price of everything is going up, FOX Carolina wanted to take a look at just how much Upstate residents are spending on their monthly bills. According to data released by Doxoinsights, nine out of ten Americans have...
GREENVILLE, SC
WALB 10

Warmest day in a decade

We’re in store for another day of record or near record heat across South Georgia. Yesterday Albany got to 102, Americus to 104, Thomasville and Moultrie to 99°. Today it’ll be slightly warmer with slightly more humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for all of our counties...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy