ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VT

Widow in alleged murder-for-hire case sues suspect

By LISA RATHKE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The widow of a Vermont man killed in 2018 in what federal prosecutors say was a murder-for-hire is suing the California man accused of arranging to have her husband killed.

Melissa Davis and the estate of her late husband Gregory Davis filed a civil lawsuit in federal court in Burlington on Tuesday against Serhat Gumrukcu. VTDigger, a nonprofit news organization, first reported on the suit.

Prosecutors say Gregory Davis, 49, was abducted from his Danville, Vermont, home by a man posing as a U.S. Marshal on Jan. 6, 2018. He was found shot to death and handcuffed the next day in a snowbank on a back road in nearby Barnet.

Prosecutors say that Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI with information that Gumrukcu, the co-founder of a Los Angeles-based biotechnology company, was defrauding Davis in a multi-million dollar oil deal that Gumrukcu and his brother had entered into with Davis in 2015.

Gumrukcu, of Los Angeles, was arrested last month on charges of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire which resulted in the death of Davis.

Three other men also have been charged. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping Davis. Federal prosecutors say they believe Banks killed Davis but he has not been charged in the killing. All the suspects are all being held.

The Davis estate is seeking judgement in their favor against Gumrukcu with “fuIl, fair, just and adequate compensation, costs, interest, attorneys fees and such other relief as is just and proper,” the complaint states.

“As a direct result of Mr. Gumrukcu’s wrongful acts, Melissa Davis lost the care, comfort, love, support, guidance and consortium of her husband, Gregory Davis, and has experienced, and will continue to experience, great emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

An email was sent to Gumrukcu’s lawyer in the criminal case seeking comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Colorado State
City
Barnet, VT
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Danville, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Danville, CA
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder For Hire#Fbi#Attorneys#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy