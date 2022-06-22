ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spring Lake finance director indicted on embezzlement, bank fraud and identity theft charges

By A.P. Dillon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — A former Spring Lake finance director was indicted earlier this month on charges of embezzlement, bank fraud and identity theft related to the misappropriation of over a half-million dollars from the town. According to a press release issued by Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern...

Dorothy Jefferies
3d ago

Where is her picture? There are pictures posted of every woman of color as soon as it happens. To my knowledge there still is no picture of this woman. Why is her identity being protected?

