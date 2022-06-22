ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man who threw Molotov cocktails at Oregon police sentenced

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a 25-year-old man who threw Molotov cocktails at police in Portland, Oregon, during mass protests against police brutality to 10 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez in Portland sentenced Malik Fard Muhammad, of Indianapolis, on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Muhammad traveled from Indianapolis to Portland and on several days in September 2020 threw Molotov cocktails at police, broke windows in buildings, and provided bats to others so they could do the same.

One of the devices exploded when it hit the ground on Sept. 23, creating a fireball and setting the pant leg of an officer on fire, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 11, prosecutors said he was seen smashing windows of the Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University and businesses with a metal baton before police arrested him.

Police said he had ditched a loaded pistol before the arrest and was found with a loaded magazine in his pocket.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Fidel Cassino-DuCloux said Muhammad has been diagnosed with bipolar and post traumatic stress disorders and has been on medication since his federal arrest, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“I just regret my decisions, and if I could take them back, I would,” Muhammad told the judge. “I’m here now to atone for them.”

He pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of possessing unregistered destructive devices.

In state court, he pleaded guilty in March to four counts of riot, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of criminal mischief, and one count each of manufacture of a destructive device, possession of a destructive device, possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.

Muhammad’s federal sentence will run concurrently with a 10-year sentence imposed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Prosecutors said the sentencing deal was reached after negotiations between federal and state prosecutors and Muhammad’s defense lawyer.

Prosecutors said they took into account Muhammad’s past military service and history of abuse as a child.

During a racial justice protest in Indiana in 2020, Muhammad was at the center of a dramatic moment in which he and a police lieutenant reached a compromise to turn a march away from the governor’s residence.

He will serve his sentence in Oregon state prison, prosecutors said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

SE Portland bar robbed at gunpoint, owner and son demand answers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A bar owner and his son in Southeast Portland are searching for answers after their bar was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night. Portland Police confirmed Happy Sing bar at Southeast Powell and SE 112th Ave. was robbed just before midnight on Wednesday, and there is an ongoing investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Man sentenced to prison in SE Portland machete attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of a attacking a person with a machete in Southeast Portland was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clayton Briggs attacked the victim Oct. 12, 2020, at an apartment on the 3600 block of Southeast 65th Avenue. Following the attack, the victim was described as having their knee “half-severed,” according to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police Brutality#Violent Crime#Portland State University
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

Man shot at busy park; 2 killed in violent 24 hours in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scattered throughout Southeast Portland's Raymond Park Tuesday morning were party supplies that appeared to have been abandoned when gunfire erupted late Monday night. "There were a couple of families up here celebrating whatever they were celebrating," Pati Hall said. Hall lives down the street from the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot and killed by law enforcement worked for local nonprofit

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie worked for a local nonprofit aimed at transforming lives of people who are or were formerly in prison and others affected by the criminal justice system. Derrick Clark, 24, was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance,...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy