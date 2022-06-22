ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Area ISD receives $32,000 grant to improve childcare resources

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
OTTAWA COUNTY — A $32,000 grant will allow a local organization to improve access to childcare resources in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District was chosen by the Early Childhood Investment Corporation for a Child Care Innovation Fund grant. The $32,000 grant will allow the OAISD to expand the early childhood centralized enrollment system in the county, increasing accessibility for children and families.

Currently, local data shows how many students a daycare center can serve, but not how many of those spots are filled or available. Through this grant, the OAISD will enhance the existing centralized enrollment system to make it easier for families to find preschool and childcare openings.

Director of Childhood Services Tami Mannes said this will allow the OAISD to develop a system to gather “live childcare data” to find openings in real-time.

“These funds allow OAISD to partner with the Western Regional Resource Center to support families to find childcare by working with providers to determine childcare availability,” Mannes said. “The generous grant funds from ECIC will support tech time, project oversight and more to help launch this beneficial service.

“We are excited to explore how these funds will support families finding care as they return to the workforce.”

Joan Blough, senior director of the Child Care Innovation Fund, said the grant will support working families, communities, educators and employers.

“Increasing access to affordable, high-quality child care is essential to Michigan's economic recovery and future growth,” she stated.

Education
#Childcare#Isd#Ottawa Area Isd#Oaisd#Mannes#Ecic
