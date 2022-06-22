ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

50 years after Hurricane Agnes, Lock Haven residents recall the flooding and its aftermath

By WPSU
wpsu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune Houser was born and raised in Lock Haven. When Hurricane Agnes began to hit, she said she and her husband anticipated some bad weather, but they did not expect the tropical storm version of Agnes that hit Pennsylvania to have such a strong impact. “We were aware it...

radio.wpsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

City approves transfer of employees, vehicles, and transit dollars to new authority

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport City council voted to approve the transfer of employee contracts, vehicle titles, and transit money from the city to the newly-formed River Valley Transit Authority. All three resolutions were passed unanimously with a 5-0 vote. All will become effective July 1. This is one of the final steps in the ongoing process to separate River Valley Transit from Williamsport. This process has taken place during...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven area events: It’s almost a wrap

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven area has been abuzz (literally) for a few days with multiple activities for participants and spectators alike. Saturday marks the wind-down day for some of those, including the 36th annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven and the 40&8 Hooskow carving event along the Renovo Road.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Flood Protection#Hurricane Agnes#Economy#Weather#Pennsylvanians
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lab monkeys in Pa. accident were headed to Labelle Florida via quarantine in Missouri

The 100 lab monkeys involved in the Jan. 21 accident near Danville were headed to Labelle Florida by way of a quarantine facility in Missouri. Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling a trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck.
LABELLE, FL
WTAJ

Carnival parade rescheduled over severe weather in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A carnival in Snow Shoe was forced to reschedule some of their activities Wednesday due to a threat of severe thunderstorms. The Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Department said they rescheduled the parade that was to take place during their Snow Shoe Carnival. It will take place Thursday, June 23, at […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Columbia-Montour Visitor's Bureau announces winner of annual covered bridge contest

For another year running, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has presented the winner of the Covered Bridge Photo Contest with a speciality-made puzzle picturing the bridge. This year's winner is Parr’s Mill Covered Bridge in Columbia County. The puzzle will be released in the fall as the twelfth installment in the Visitors Bureau’s limited edition series. Ben Prepelka took the winning snapshot of the Parr’s Mill Bridge. Born and raised in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Intersection project to continue in Pleasant Gap

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley/Zion Road) project. Over the next week, a new drainage pipe will be installed in front of the Valero Gas Station. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, just four and a […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Remembering the Agnes Flood 50 Years Later

During this week, 50 years ago, Lycoming County and the rest of the area of the Susquehanna River Basin were in the throes of the most destructive and severe flooding seen in the area up to that time. The flood was caused by heavy rains from June 20 to 24, 1972, from the remnants of Hurricane — and what had been downgraded to — Tropical Storm Agnes.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect causes thousands of dollars of damage to new park in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are looking for a suspect who caused thousands of dollars of damage to the newly installed Kidsburg playground at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg.Police say at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13 the suspect illegally entered the construction area at Hufnagle Park and damaged the newly installed safety surface at the new Playworld Playground. The suspect was accompanied by a small child.The suspect and child were seen walking south along the railroad tracks from the direction of Market Street prior to entering the playground. They exited the construction area heading east on St....
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical names new Emergency Medicine physician

Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Michael Briskey, MD, an Emergency Medicine physician to its Medical Staff. Dr. Briskey joins the Evangelical Emergency Medicine Group in June 2022. As an emergency physician, Dr. Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness. Dr. Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as Chief Resident, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa. Dr. Briskey is currently completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating, and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.
LEWISBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: The Danville monkeys

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16; calls about the monkeys in Danville, our special coverage of the Hurricane Agnes anniversary, and of course, Ranger. But first, we begin with a call about the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
DANVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Task Force operation nets suspected meth and heroin dealer in Lamar Township

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Authorities say that on Wednesday of this week, an early evening search of a residence on McCloskey Lane in Lamar Township resulted in the arrest of Maurice Flipper Johnson, 35. Johnson, who provided a Philadelphia address upon arraignment, was allegedly linked by police to previous...
LAMAR, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives

Jersey Shore, Pa. —As police officers with the Tiadaghton Valley Region Police Department spoke with a woman, she motioned with her eyes several times to show where a person was inside her home. Officers asked the woman to step outside of the residence located near the 300 block of Old Route 200 in Jersey Shore and entered the home. As they cleared the residence, officers called out for Todd Aaron Hill, 48, of Williamsport to reveal himself. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WTAJ

New hotel coming to Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Centre County commissioners are set to approve plans for a new hotel in Benner Township. The new hotel will be located along Benner Pike, just south of downtown Bellefonte. It will cover four acres standing four stories tall with 82 rooms. Plans are expected to be approved during the Centre County […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught with expired medical card, several packages of marijuana

Williamsport, Pa. —A strong odor of marijuana could be detected as state police troopers spoke with the driver a vehicle with heavy window tint, according to an affidavit. Dominique Adams-Coffey, 31, of Williamsport consented to a search when troopers pulled him over on June 16 near Market Street. Trooper Logan Webb discovered several packages of marijuana on the passenger’s seat with various labels along with an expired medical marijuana card. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Renovations coming to River Valley Plaza and Starbucks in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Changes are coming to the River Valley Plaza that will turn the commercial area into what the building owners call the "centerpiece of Williamsport." River Valley Plaza is located in Old City Williamsport, east of Market Street and situated off the Basin Street exit, behind a familiar landmark to many: Starbucks. According to Rick Mahonsky, Goldsmith, CEO of River Valley Co. and co-owner of the property with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy