CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The body of 19-year old Greyson Cairo-Ashton Townsend was recovered from the Red River last night by emergency responders. According to Clarksville Fire Rescue spokesperson Micheal Rios, Townsend was swimming with friends in the Red River at Billy Dunlop Park Friday afternoon. He dove underwater and didn’t resurface. After searching for him, Townsend’s friends called 911 and emergency responders were dispatched.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO