Fountains at Gateway announces opening of new Thai restaurant

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

Scratch-made Asian fare is coming to Fountains at Gateway next month.

Family-owned Love Thai Sushi will open a second location in early July, announced developer Scott Graby, president of Hearthstone Properties.

The 2,312-square-foot restaurant space is located just inside the entrance to Fountains, located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway.

Husband-and-wife team Wetchayan (Puy) Darasawang and Phitsamay Vannavong first opened Love Thai Sushi’s in 2017 on Epps Mill Road next to Love's truck stop in Christiana.

Darasawang already had success in business in his native Thailand before moving his family to the United States in 2015.

"We came to the United States with a dream to create a small family business here," Vannavong said. "Our dream came true when we opened Love Thai Sushi in Christiana and had our first child."

The couple's son, Dragon, is now 4.

"In early July, our dream continues as we open our second restaurant and serve more friends and customers," Vannavong said.

Over the past five years, the couple built a dedicated fan base of their chef-inspired Thai food and sushi. The menu features find scratch-made dumplings, eggrolls and other starters as well as soups, salads and an extensive list of Thai entrees and sushi rolls.

With decades of experience, Darasawang and a fellow chef from Thailand focus on the food. Vannavong runs the business.

“Our motto is, 'Good Friend, Good Food and Good Life,'” Vannavong said.

But Love Thai Sushi will be more than just food. Atmosphere will add to the sensory experience. Interiors were designed by Paradym Studio to have a light and airy Asian feel, with garage doors that open onto a patio area that will also features stringed lighting.

Customers can place to-go orders on Love Thai Sushi’s online ordering system. When dining at the restaurant, guests have the option of ordering online or from a server.

Love Thai Sushi at Fountains will announce the opening date on its website, lovethaisushitn.com . The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with hours and menu items posted to the website.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Fountains at Gateway announces opening of new Thai restaurant

