Orlando is located in the central part of Florida, allowing residents and tourists to experience summer day trips throughout many parts of the state, all within a few hours' drive. We've rounded up our favorite summer day trips from Orlando, all within a drive of three hours or less. From theme parks and zoos to state parks and beaches, these Orlando day trips are all just a hop, skip, and jump away. Bonus: Check out these cool car games to occupy the kids on the drive!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO