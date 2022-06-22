ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy's Place in Glendale receives $20K community impact grant

 3 days ago

Billy’s Place received a $20,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life in support of their Grief Informed Schools Initiative, which allows Billy’s Place to reach more grieving students by expanding the presence in schools.

After schools have had a short Grief Sensitive School Initiative presentation with New York Life representative Bruce Frank, Billy’s Place will follow up with a visit to key staff at each school and deliver a backpack filled with grief resources and offer additional training.

Billy’s Place is one of only three grief support organizations in the Phoenix Metro area and the only one to have a permanent home that embraces children who have lost a parent or sibling. The programs teach families healthy coping skills that are easily used and integrated into everyday life, designed to encourage open and honest dialogue, promote mutual respect, and strengthen the family unit.

Billy’s Place is located at 21448 N. 75th Ave., Suite 5, Glendale.

The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees. Since the program’s inception in 2008, nearly 750 grants totaling more than $10 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the country.

Visit billysplace.me to learn more about Billy’s Place.

Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

