FAST 3 Days In Shelby

The 45th Annual Montana Range Days, hosted by the Toole County Conservation District & the Natural Resources Conversation Service, is going strong & running full tilt today (Monday) through Wednesday. Shelby High School Ag Educator, Thad White, reports, "We are excited to have hundreds of students & adults here in Shelby, & back out on the range, learning more about Montana's LARGEST natural resource, rangeland." Tomorrow's (Tuesday) will kick off with a special viewing of Legend's Park & Carousel, then head out to Torgerson's to learn about the history of Torgerson's, precision farming, scouting & on farm trials. The Hill County Conservation-District will be on hand with a drone demonstration too, then it's on to Oilmont, & the KW Insurance-Happy Steer Ranch to check out some sustainable grazing management techniques. The steers may be "happy," but I think we're even happier to have the 45th Annual Montana Range Days come to our Golden Triangle. I'll be blogging soon on more Montana Range Days activities on my Puff Man Blog.

SHELBY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO