Texas women fought in middle of road after dispute on social media, deputies say

Two women who deputies say fought on an East Texas roadway on Tuesday face charges in the case, according to authorities with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight stemmed from a dispute the two had on social media, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a call about the fight late Tuesday afternoon on Lansing Switch Road in Harrison County. The county is about 185 miles east of Fort Worth.

A complainant reported that two women were fighting in the middle of the road.

When they arrived, deputies found the women and separated them.

Authorities later determined that a social media dispute had prompted the fight. Deputies did not immediately release any information on what led to the initial argument.

The two women were arrested at the scene, and they face charges of disorderly conduct/fighting.