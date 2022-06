The San Jose Department of Transportation has recalibrated its approach to vehicle towing. Post-pandemic, the Parking Compliance Unit of the transportation department is working smarter in how it responds to public reports. New policy prioritizes cases based on a vehicle’s condition and likelihood to be towed. Reports of abandoned, non-working vehicles will be investigated over those simply parked on the street for a length of time. Photos are now required with reports and officers conduct proactive patrols throughout the city.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO