Elijah Jenkins: Multiplatform Production

The development of Morgan State University’s future College of Osteopathic Medicine is moving forward. University President David Wilson’s proposed the facility’s construction during a State of Maryland Board of Public Works meeting on June 8. The new college will be placed where the current Montebello Complex sits....
The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Baltimore City Council approves $4 billion budget, steers $57 million to schools. Judge orders Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to appear in court on alleged violation of...
(Randallstown, MD) -- The Randallstown NAACP is announcing an ambitious effort to revitalize Liberty Road. The organization is forming a task force aimed at coming up with ideas for the shopping corridor. The NAACP says the goal of the initiative is to work with the community on ways to bring...
(WEAA)– Ivan Bates is an attorney, veteran and a Democratic candidate for Baltimore City State’s attorney. He joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio to listen. For voting information, click here.
(WEAA)—Thiru Vignarajah is a Democratic candidate for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Vignarajah is a former federal prosecutor and the former Deputy Attorney General of Maryland. He is running against incumbent Marilyn Mosby and attorney Ivan Bates. Vignarajah joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio...
Comments / 0