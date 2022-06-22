ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Extremely Local News: Rainbow Cone comes to Lincoln Park Zoo

By Hayley Boyd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Broadway Through Edgewater Could Get Fewer Lanes, Lower...

greenvacationdeals.com

Turtle Splash Water Park Coupons West Chicago IL

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. It looks like we are in for a hot summer in Chicago, Illinois. With the first days of summer bringing near-record heat in Chicago, we can expect some hot temperatures this summer. So everyone in Chicago or traveling to Chicago will be looking for ways to cool off.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Festivals Happening This Weekend Around Chicago

From pride celebrations to art festivals, street fairs are once again taking over Chicago this weekend. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning of large crowds commuting to the city, as well as street closures, over the next few days amid the annual Pride Parade. Here's a list...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several events scheduled around Chicagoland this weekend

CHICAGO - A lot is happening around Chicagoland this weekend. The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back with food and free entertainment. The three-day festival will run from Friday through Sunday. A decades old tradition is also returning to downtown Long Grove. The Strawberry Festival will feature strawberry-infused foods, carnival...
LONG GROVE, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Government
947wls.com

Check out the 4th of July Fireworks Shows and Celebrations happening around Chicago

The 4th of July is right around the corner! Maybe now’s a good time to plan out what fireworks shows you will see during the holiday weekend…. WGN TV put out a massive list of the fests and fireworks shows happening in and around Chicago during the 4th of July weekend. Events include Itasca’s notably HUGE fireworks show on July 4th, Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3rd, Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2nd, and Evergreen Park’s July 1st evening parade and fireworks show!
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Mattie Hunter
CBS Chicago

First Black owned bread company giving back to South Side community

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned slice bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold."What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Ghost of drive-ins past?

Bogged down by the rise of at-home movie screenings and big mall theaters, the appeal of the drive-in has faded away into a faint memory, leaving us with a mythology of first dates, family barbecues, and community. Now more than ever, streaming has stolen our attention, and the once immensely popular outdoor movie venue with nearly 4,000 U.S. locations at its all-time high has waned down to a meager 305 theaters.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things to Do: June 24-26

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. The Logan Square Arts Festival is back for the first time since 2019, and it will not be one to miss. Featuring local artists, live music, food and cocktails, this three-day fest is the perfect place to kick off the first weekend of summer. June 24–26. logansquareartsfestival.com.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Business beginnings: New salad place, new patio downtown

On the menu: one new salad restaurant and one new covered patio in downtown Evanston. Farmhouse, 703 Church St., served the first of many meals under a covered patio late last week. The roof covers a space facing the Evanston Public Library to the east, Orrington Avenue and Church Street...
EVANSTON, IL
#Lincoln Park Zoo#Local News#Block Club Chicago#Pilgrim Baptist Church#Marquette Bank
blockclubchicago.org

Rogers Park Homeless Shelter, Now Operating In Motel, Hopes To Open Men’s Shelter On Clark Street

ROGERS PARK — A homeless shelter in operation for four decades on the North Side is trying to move out of a Rogers Park motel and open it own building in the neighborhood. North Side Housing and Supportive Services is looking to open a 72-bed shelter at 7464 N. Clark St. The organization needs a special-use permit to open at the site, a former medical office.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Amusement Parks in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, is among the largest cities in the US and is famed for its cuisine, music, and sightseeing. A good choice for fun is the area’s many amusement parks that have activities for both children and adults. Here are some of the best amusement parks in Chicago:. Odyssey...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WGN News

Large abortion rights protest, march held in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — A large abortion rights protest and march was held Friday night in the Loop. At 5 p.m., protestors began to gather at Federal Plaza. By 6 p.m., hundreds to thousands were in attendance and a march to Daley Plaza began. “My father always used to say this my mother’s story is Roe v. […]
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL

