GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for wire fraud related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, federal authorities said. Court documents show Hancock County Sheriff's deputies arrested Trevon Evans, 25, of Kiln, on Aug. 3, 2020, in relation to two stolen vehicles and found him in possession of multiple identification cards with different names.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO