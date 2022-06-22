ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Best California Road Trip Route

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4nZm_0gIcD21T00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for your next Summer adventure, look no further than the highest rated road trip route in all of California. Nothing signals the start of the sunshine season quite like a ride along the coast , or winding through some of the most beautiful mountains in the country.

According to Lonely Planet , the best California road trip route is the Pacific Coast Highway. Otherwise known as the PCH, this iconic road follows along the Pacific Coast and passes multiple famous beaches along the way. Lonely Planet detailed this road to encompass a total of 1000 miles.

Here is what Lonely Planet had to say about the greatest roadtrip route in the entire state :

"Our top pick for classic California dreamin’ snakes along the Pacific coast for more than 1000 miles. Officially, only the short, sun-loving stretch of Hwy 1 through Orange and Los Angeles Counties can legally call itself Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). But never mind those technicalities, because equally bewitching ribbons of Highway 1 and Highway 101 await all along this route. Uncover beaches, seafood shacks and piers for catching sunsets over boundless ocean horizons."

For more information regarding the best roadtrip routes throughout the state visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Where a Rare Summer Storm Set Rainfall Records

It wasn't much, but Wednesday's rainfall set records in parts of Los Angeles County. The rare early summer storms did not have a high bar to meet in a region where rain during the summer is highly unusual. Here are some of the rainfall records set Wednesday. Long Beach Airport:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles

There Were How Many Lightning Strikes in Southern California?

A rare early summer thunderstorm unleashed thousands of lightning strikes that lit up the the sky for hours early Wednesday in Southern California. As of early Thursday morning, more than 8,600 lightning strikes were registered in the greater Southern California region. Closer to Los Angeles County, more than 4,900 strikes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Snake#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Pacific Coast#Beaches#The Pacific Coast Highway
Fontana Herald News

Maintenance crews collect 56 bags of trash along Interstate 10 in Fontana

California officials are emphasizing the need to remove the trash that has marred many streets and highways, and one recent project helped accomplish that goal in Fontana. Maintenance crews have collected a total of 56 bags of trash along Interstate 10 in Fontana, according to a Twitter post by Caltrans District 8 on June 23.
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
bouldercityreview.com

Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
BOULDER CITY, NV
todaynationnews.com

Southern California developers close, sellers sell homes amid fears of falling home prices

As mortgage interest rates continue to rise, it is likely that further interest rate hikes will result in a decline in buyers’ ability to buy homes.californiaHome sellers are running away from listings too soon for fear that homes will soon fall into disrepair.Southern CaliforniaHome inventory has also gone up significantly in many cities across the state, and new home developers are worried about the future.house priceDrop would rather discard the deposit for an emergency shutdown. To ensure cash flow, some new properties sell homes at lower prices.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy