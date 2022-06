Catherine Reitman's Workin' Moms will end with its upcoming seventh season. Season 7 will air on CBC in Canada in the winter of 2023, followed by a global release on Netflix. "It is with love and gratitude that I'm announcing season seven as our final season," Reitman said in a statement. "The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who've stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show — I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get 'em mamas."

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO