A Revenge of the Sith throwback and Cad Bane get the Lego Star Wars treatment

By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

One of the most-feared bounty hunters in the galaxy is back with a brand-new Lego Star Wars kit. To be precise, Cad Bane and his Bad Batch-era ship (the Justifier) are making an appearance in brick form this August 1. It's not up for pre-order just yet, but the set will undoubtedly become available on the official Lego store soon.

Modelled after the character's stint in The Bad Batch animated series, this Lego Star Wars Cad Bane set comprises 1,022 pieces, is 15 inches long when fully built, and comes with four minifigures in total - Cad Bane himself, Omega, Hunter, and Fennec Shand of Mandalorian fame. You're also getting a tiny version of Bane's faithful droid Todo 360.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aej4_0gIcB6cn00

(Image credit: LEGO)

Naturally, the Justifier itself can be opened up to reveal a cockpit that can house Cad Bane along with one other unwilling passenger - there's a little shielded red prison in there too, much like the one from the show.

In terms of price, this set will cost $169.99 or £149.99 in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2pRf_0gIcB6cn00

Lego Justifier | $169.99 at the Lego store
Available August 1 - Despite not being that far off in terms of release date, this kit isn't available for pre-order just yet (either at Lego or major retailers such as Amazon). However, a full profile on the Lego store probably means that you'll be able to order it soon, so bookmark the page and check in every now and then to see if it's available yet.

UK price: £149.99 at the Lego store
View Deal

Another addition to the best Lego Star Wars sets this August is a Revenge of the Sith AT-TE walker. While it's cheaper than the Cad Bane build (it's available for $139.99 / £119.99 via the official Lego store), this one is even bigger with 1,082 pieces, a length of 17 inches, and a lot of minifigs for your money. Let's do a quick roll-call: you're getting Commander Cody, a Clone Gunner, three 212th Clone Troopers, three Battle Droids, and a Dwarf Spider Droid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezWab_0gIcB6cn00

(Image credit: LEGO)

The walker they're all fighting over is pretty impressive; along with posable legs and an "extendable handle to lift and move it", the Lego AT-TE features detailed cabins and a detachable cockpit. That makes it a solid option for fans of any age, and a good entry to our guide of cool Star Wars gifts as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaUkH_0gIcB6cn00

Lego AT-TE Walker | $139.99 at the Lego store
Available August 1 - The second big Lego Star Wars set of the day is this hefty chonk of a vehicle, but much like the Justifier, it's not available to order just yet. With that August 1 release date fast approaching, it should be up for grabs soon. Make sure you bookmark the page and check in occasionally (unfortunately we haven't seen it on any of the usual suspects like Amazon).

UK price: £119.99 at the Lego store
View Deal

We'll have to wait and see if these two kits justify being added to the all-time best Lego sets list, so until then, be sure to check out the Lego deals listed below.

For more cool collectibles, don't forget to drop in on our guide to the best Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise , these must-have Star Wars board games , and essential Star Wars action figures .

