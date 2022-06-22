ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “Nike 101” Collection Delivers A Stripped-Back Look On The Air Force 1 Low

By Jovani Hernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to high-profile collaborations, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary celebration has also delivered looks at handfuls of compelling general releases. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design from 1982 emerged in a rather-understated ensemble...

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronx Origins”

As part of the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, the brand is retelling the story of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design via a series of campaigns and products. One of the moments touched on by the Swoosh is the sneaker’s significance in the Bronx. While it’s no secret that Baltimore saved the Air Force 1 Low, the “Bronx Origins” style nods to the fact that the shoe and New York City go hand-in-hand, in particular in the “B.X.” The arrangement found on the sneaker is relatively straightforward, but details like brass jewelry-reminiscent lace dubraes, vinyl-inspired profile swooshes and “BRONX ORIGINS” text visible through the semi-translucent outsole inject a special quality to the kicks.
Where To Buy The Jordan Zion 2 “Hope Diamond”

While widely-considered one of the biggest letdowns in recent NBA history, Zion Williamson is heading into the 2022-23 season focused. For the occasion, he and his NIKE, Inc. family have prepped the Jordan Zion 2 signature sneaker, which arrives in a “Hope Diamond” colorway on Thursday, June 30th.
Guo Ailun’s Air Jordan 36 Low PE Shines In Metallic Silver

We’ve officially entered the PE circuit for the Air Jordan 36. Following the recent release of Jayson Tatum’s Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay” and the upcoming Air Jordan 36 Low “Luka”, Jordan Brand now focuses on its star hooper in China – Guo Ailun.
The Nike Air Pegasus 83 Sticks To Black And Blue For Its Latest Colorway

Crazy colors don’t always lend themselves well to Nike’s extensive roster of classics. The Air Pegasus 83, for example, looks best at its most simple, which is evident with the silhouette’s newest black and blue colorway. Here, suede constructs much of the upper, clad in navy and...
Classic Oregon Green Appears On The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Despite not being on the market long, the Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 has already amassed a decent amount of releases. And with Fall just around the corner, the brand is dressing up the silhouette in additional colorways. Here, Grind Rubber outfits the midsole’s side walls, setting a dark background...
Official Images Of The Jordan Zion 2 “Dynamic Turquoise”

The Jordan Zion 2 is now officially here, releasing in the Voodoo colorway on June 22nd and the Zion 2 “Hope Diamond” scheduled for June 30th. However, Jordan Brand has several different in-line colorways planned for Zion’s sophomore model, such as this punchy mix of volt, dynamic turquoise, and pink. It sticks to a sleek white/black based colorblocking pattern, with the neon tones covering the outsole, tongue logo, and other minute accents.
“Nike 101” Prepares Yet Another Lesson For The Air Force 1

Since its debut in April, the “Nike 101” collection has enrolled the Dunk Low, Blazer Mid, and, more recently, the Air Force 1. And unlike its counterparts, the latter silhouette has received not just one but two upcoming colorways. This pair, relative to its peer, is much less...
“Pink Oxford” Colors Up The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

The women’s Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 may not have dethroned the original version of Peter Moore’s 1985 design, but it’s garnered a sizable audience. Recently, the fashion-forward makeover to the basketball model emerged with “Pink Oxford” base layers that are overlaid with off white and yellow hues. Air Jordan 1-reminiscent sole units underfoot keep things relatively simple, though the outsole boasts a speckled look that denotes the component’s partly-recycled nature. Furthermore, the “disrupted” Nike Dunk proposition features a swoosh wheel graphic on the sock-liners, which confirms the sneaker’s eco-friendliness.
The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Waves” Appears In White And Grey

Patta’s out-of-the-box delivery of the Nike Air Max 1 was fondly regarded as one of the best releases of 2021. Highly sought after by Air Max 1 fans, the Patta Air Max 1 “Waves” was even a favorite among sneaker customizers as several different reinterpretations of the model over the last few months.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
Footwear News

Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men’s Paid Tribute To Virgil Abloh With Kendrick Lamar Performance + Toy Themed Collection

Click here to read the full article. Around this time five years ago, a 38-year-old Virgil Abloh was unveiling his very first collection for Louis Vuitton as the brand’s artistic director of menswear, a groundbreaking line of colorful pieces that would come to redefine fashion and change the positioning of the luxury market forever. Today, his friends, coworkers and fans continued to pay homage to the late designer, in an equally vibrant spring summer ’23 men’s collection for the brand that carried on Abloh’s legacy of creativity, innovation and use of color. The front row as as star-studded as it was back...
Nike Continues To Outfit The Air Force 1 In Premium Materials

Over the course of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the classic silhouette in a wide range of different materials. And while its latest offering is nothing new in this regard — nor in colorway — it certainly deserves a seat at the table for its quality alone.
Here's a Styled Look of the NOAH x adidas Originals Collection

Following the reveal of NOAH and adidas Originals’ latest team-up, we now have a styled look of the collaborative Spring/Summer 2022 collection that just arrived on HBX. The comprehensive range comprises eleven items, from sporty essentials such as a T-shirt and shorts to headwear styles like a bucket hat and bandana. While much of the design adheres to adidas’ minimalistic appeal with its three-stripe signature, most of the original branding is reimagined with the NOAH logo.
The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Ale Brown”

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.
