Passengers rush out as plane bursts into flames at US airport

By Seun Adeuyi
dailytrust.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo fewer than three persons were hospitalised after an airplane caught fire when it landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the plane was carrying...

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said. Read More Yorkshire helicopter crash victims named by policeAborted landing, diversion, a 10-hour delay and a woman in labour: Tui passenger describes ‘flight from hell’Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woesBrexit ‘completely’ to blame for airport chaos, says Ryanair boss – predicting summer-long disruption
