ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Doechii’s 2022 XXL Freshman Freestyle

By Kemet High
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Doechii season, don’t you see it? With the motion that the Tampa, Fla. rapper has had over the last few years, there is no ducking this 2022 XXL Freshman. It's also open season for anyone in her path, which she proclaims in her Freshman freestyle. The...

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Nas X Drops Full BET Diss 'Late To Da Party' With NBA YoungBoy

Ahead of the 2022 BET Awards, Lil Nas X continues to fuel the fire of his one-sided beef with the network with his latest release. On Friday (June 24), the “Industry Baby” rapper joined forces with NBA YoungBoy in the official music video for his “Late To Da Party (F*CK BET)” single, which he first teased a snippet of on his personal social media earlier this month. The Gibson Hazard-directed music video further plays on Lil Nas X’s rift with BET in the intro of the visual, which recreates the cover art for the single featuring a BET Award trophy at the bottom of a toilet bowl being urinated upon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

If You’re a Memphis Rap Fan, These Are Essential Artists You Should Know Now

When a city catches fire in rap, it's often an open floodgates situation as the bigger spotlight on one place tends to reveal other talents and their rise is imminent. It has happened with New York City, it's still happening with Atlanta and now, it's Memphis' turn. Memphis is no stranger to big-time rap acts. Thirty years after Three 6 Mafia emerged in the 1990s, the revered rap group are still getting their songs sampled and referenced in new songs from rising rappers. Their influence is heard in the haunting samples, pitched-down beats and dark subject matter present in rap today. Plus, Juicy J is still actively making music like his latest joint album, Space Age Pimpin', with Pi'erre Bourne. But, here in 2022, Memphis has a ton of established names that came after artists like Three 6 Mafia. These rappers are popular in their own right or climbing up the ranks and it's become impossible to look past.
MEMPHIS, TN
XXL Mag

Brandy Tells Ray J He Was ‘Caught Red Handed’ After Struggling Through Verzuz Performance

Ray J is still getting teased for his struggling Verzuz performance this week. But Brandy appears to know why her brother had some vocal issues. On Friday (June 24), Brandy slid in the comment section of a video Ray J shared of comedian Mr. Commodore poking fun at the R&B singer’s Verzuz performance. Apparently, Ray J didn’t drink her special tea that would have helped his throat so he could sing better.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Crowned RapCaviar's 'Coach Of The Year' Thanks To YSL Success

Though media-awarded superlatives may not be of much concern to Young Thug, who is currently incarcerated and fighting a hefty federal indictment, his latest accolade may be worth some acknowledgment. On Wednesday (June 22), the “most influential” Hip Hop Spotify playlist, RapCaviar, announced the finalist of their third annual All-RapCaviar...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Here’s What Every XXL Freshman Class Has Brought to Hip-Hop

From the very first Freshman class in 2007 to this year’s 15th anniversary, every artist inducted over the last decade-and-a-half share one thing in common: this milestone moment in their careers helped serve as a catalyst for their stardom. Over the last 15 years, XXL has proudly and confidently...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Added to BET Awards' Performers List

Add Lil Wayne to the list of superstar rappers taking the stage for the 2022 BET Awards ... TMZ Hip Hop's learned he'll be performing Sunday. Weezy F. Baby is a late addition to the award show's lineup, but you can expect nothing short of an uproar performance -- and it's a big treat for his fans after a few mishaps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

J. Cole says Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is “phenomenal”

J. Cole has shared his opinions on Drake‘s just-released seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, calling the record “phenomenal”. Drake’s surprise seventh album dropped last Friday (June 17), just hours after the Canadian rapper announced it in an Instagram post. Coming as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ saw Drake take a drastic turn in style, and has proved to be a rather divisive release.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Sza
Person
Dj Dahi
Person
Lupe Fiasco
Person
Nle Choppa
Person
Kendrick Lamar
XXL Mag

The Notorious B.I.G. Hologram Has People Unsure How to Feel – Watch

Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel. On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.
BROOKLYN, NY
XXL Mag

Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Cochise and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Summer is officially here, so that means hip-hop is ready to ramp up with new music releases. This time, one of the most talented artists across multiple genres drops a project that many have been keeping their eyes on, and a masterful wordsmith from Chicago puts out his first LP in four years. Also, a Florida rhymer unleashes his sophomore album just as he's been announced as a 2022 XXL Freshman and much more.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Delivers "7220 (Deluxe)" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ella Mai

It has been just over three months since he gave us 7220, Lil Durk is back with the deluxe version. The original record hosted looks from country star Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, Gunna, and Future, and now Durkio expands on his features with more of his fellow hitmakers. This time around, he adds Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Doodie Lo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and R&B songbird Ella Mai.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#Xxl Freshman#Strip Club
XXL Mag

The Break Presents – Jeleel!

There’s an emphasis at the end of Jeleel’s name and songs for a reason. His presence on the mic is just as commanding as it is off. When it comes to the booth, he has a high voltage delivery matched with a pleasantly shrill tone. The Pawtucket, R.I. native has gained recognition for blending rap, punk and R&B. His name is currently jumping off the page as one of the most polarizing rookies in the game of hip-hop.
PAWTUCKET, RI
SFGate

SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition

SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs. As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Stereogum

Dot Da Genius – “Talk About Me” (Feat. Denzel Curry, Kid Cudi, & JID)

Producer Dot Da Genius has been working with Kid Cudi from the very beginning; he’s the guy who made the beat for Kudi’s breakout single “Day ‘N’ Nite” more than a decade ago. With his tracks for Cudi and for other artists like Lil Nas X, Travis Scott, and his ex-wife Jhené Aiko, Dot has built a real name for himself. On a new single, Dot steps into the lead-artist role, and he’s assembled a great cast of rappers.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Remy Ma Tells Radio Host To Never Bring Up Doja Cat Again

Remy Ma ignited a contentious online debate when she told Drink Champs she doesn’t consider Doja Cat a rapper. During a recent interview with Black Compass media, one of the show’s hosts made a joke about the Doja Cat “controversy” and the Terror Squad rapper made it clear where she stood on the issue.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy