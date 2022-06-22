ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawling, NY

Obituary, Robert A. Pina

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 18th, 2022 Robert A. Pina, loving husband and father of two, passed away suddenly at his Pawling home. Born in Bronx, NY, he was 60 years old. Robert, or Bob as he was commonly known, touched many with his easy demeanor and good humor. He devoted himself to...

Obituary, Wilson R. Shook

Wilson R. Shook, 6/04/1938-6/19/2022 of Stanfordville, NY, died from Covid-19 in New Smyrna, FL. Proud farmer, skilled hunter, keen fisherman, talented golfer, loving father. Wilson was the Town Planner of Poughkeepsie, NY for many years, a position in which he garnered great respect. Known for his sharp wit and generosity, he was a happy man until the last day of his life. We will always love you Dad. Celebration of Life in Poughkeepsie area, Details at a later date-
STANFORDVILLE, NY
Dutchess County Employee Honored with EMS Award

Emergency Medical Services Council Awards Presented Wednesday. Poughkeepsie, NY… The Dutchess County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council recognized EMS providers, EMS agencies and local hospital staff on Wednesday, June 22nd, at the American Legion Post 429, located at 6361 Mill Street in Rhinebeck. The annual awards highlight the important role of first responders and the services they provide to the community. Erin Downing, Public Safety Call Taker at the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response 9-1-1 Call Center, was honored with the EMS Communications Specialist of the Year Award, which is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the EMS community as a call receiving operator, dispatcher or call taker and has shown dedication, responsibility, professional behavior, and skill during communications.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PCSB Launches Express Loans for Businesses -New online technology to provide faster, more flexible financing-

-New online technology to provide faster, more flexible financing- Yorktown Heights, NY, June 23, 2022—PCSB Bank has announced the launch of Express Loans for small businesses, which feature streamlined online applications and quick turnaround. The product engages new technology to enable business owners to obtain fast and flexible financing to meet evolving needs such as financing equipment, working capital and payroll.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY

