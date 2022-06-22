Obituary, Robert A. Pina

Emergency Medical Services Council Awards Presented Wednesday. Poughkeepsie, NY… The Dutchess County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council recognized EMS providers, EMS agencies and local hospital staff on Wednesday, June 22nd, at the American Legion Post 429, located at 6361 Mill Street in Rhinebeck. The annual awards highlight the important role of first responders and the services they provide to the community. Erin Downing, Public Safety Call Taker at the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response 9-1-1 Call Center, was honored with the EMS Communications Specialist of the Year Award, which is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the EMS community as a call receiving operator, dispatcher or call taker and has shown dedication, responsibility, professional behavior, and skill during communications.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO