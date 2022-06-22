ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov in, Brayden Point out for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

By Kristen Shilton via
ABC News
 3 days ago

TAMPA -- Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Nikita Kucherov and Nick Paul will play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, while Brayden Point remains out with an injury. Kucherov and Paul were both hurt during the Lightning's 6-2 victory in Game 3 on Monday, putting their...

abcnews.go.com

Related
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat plays hero again in Game 5 win over Colorado Avalanche

DENVER -- If the Tampa Bay Lightning need a clutch goal in the third period during the Stanley Cup playoffs, Ondrej Palat is the one scoring it. Palat tallied the game-winning goal at 13:38 of the third period Friday night, allowing the Lightning to avoid elimination with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and send the series back to Tampa.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Lightning#Stanley Cup Final#Nhl#Hockey#Sports#The Colorado Avalanche
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Ahead of Game 5, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper provided an update on injured forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli. According to NHL.com, Cooper revealed that Point and Cirelli are being considered game-time decisions ahead of […] The post Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL

