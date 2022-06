DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters. The Decatur Police Department Crimes Unit was doing surveillance on a suspect they believed was involved in stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. During their surveillance, the Street Crimes Unit saw a person travel to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street and then back to an apartment in Decatur. Detectives then determined a vehicle near the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street had one of two catalytic converters removed. In addition, tools to remove the device were spotted underneath the vehicle.

