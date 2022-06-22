ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Orange Lutheran's Louis Rodriguez voted best right handed pitcher in Southern Section high school baseball

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Rodriguez, a TCU signee, ended the season with an 8-1 record and a 1.43 ERA. He struck out 70 batters in 53 2/3 innings.

Last week, we asked Southern Section high school baseball fans to vote for the best right handed pitcher from the 2022 season. There were 50 different pitchers from schools all across the Section included in the poll.

Orange Lutheran senior Louis Rodriguez won the poll with over 13,000 votes. Rodriguez, a TCU signee, ended the season with an 8-1 record and a 1.43 ERA. He struck out 70 batters in 53 2/3 innings.

Here are the final poll results:

