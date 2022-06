SACRAMENTO (CBS13/CNN) – Police closed streets in downtown Sacramento near the capitol in preparation for demonstrations that come on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. A vigil, which CBS13 is told will include a protest and rally, is happening at the capitol. The closures due to that event are being done by police on a proactive basis. Police have traffic cones positioned in the area and officers urge drivers to avoid the area. 🚨 Road Closure: N Street and 10th Street will be closed for the time being in anticipation of a peaceful demonstration in the area. Please...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO